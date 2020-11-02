Edition: International
Proximus to sell HQ, lease back only half office space

Monday 21 June 2021 | 10:55 CET | News
Belgian operator Proximus has confirmed plans to sell its headquarters in Brussels and lease back only part of the building after redevelopment. The change is expected to help achieve its environmental goals and improve employee collaboration. 

Categories: General
Companies: Proximus
Countries: Belgium
