Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Qualcomm wins appeal against US antitrust ruling on licensing practices

Wednesday 12 August 2020 | 08:35 CET | News

Qualcomm has won an appeal against the US court ruling that it violated competition law with its licensing practices. A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the ruling by Judge Lucy Koh last year and threw out a worldwide injunction prohibiting Qualcomm from certain business practices, the Los Angeles Times reports. 

The original case was brought by the Federal Trade Commission in 2017. The regulator claimed that Qualcomm’s “no license, no chips” threats allowed it to illegally leverage its market power and gain the upper hand in patent licensing negotiations with smartphone makers, forcing device makers to pay exorbitant royalties.

The appeals court, in a 3-0 ruling written by Circuit Judge Consuelo Callahan, ruled that Qualcomm had no duty to license its patents to rival chip suppliers and that it was not anti-competitive to require phone makers to sign a licence agreement, Reuters reports.

"Instead, these aspects of Qualcomm's business model are 'chip-supplier neutral' and do not undermine competition in the relevant antitrust markets," Callahan wrote.

The ruling further accused the FTC of going beyond the powers of competition law, the Wall Street Journal reported. Callahan said it wasn’t the court’s job “to condone or punish Qualcomm for its success, but rather to assess whether the FTC has met its burden…to show that Qualcomm’s practices have crossed the line to conduct which unfairly tends to destroy competition itself. We conclude that the FTC has not met its burden."

The FTC may ask for a rehearing or Supreme Court review of the ruling. The regulator said it was still considering its options. 

The Computer and Communications Industry Association said it supported a review of the ruling, "to correct the numerous errors in the panel opinion". The industry group said in a statement that "Qualcomm’s anticompetitive business practices have driven its competitors out of the modem business and raised prices in the cellular industry. The 9th Circuit ignored those factual findings and greenlit Qualcomm’s anticompetitive business practices."

Qualcomm had argued that the FTC decision, if allowed to stand, would upend its business model by requiring it for the first time to license its technology to rival chipmakers and rework many of its patent licensing deals with phone makers.

While Qualcomm secured a pause in the ruling taking effect while its appeal was heard, the company signed new licence agreements with several major phone makers in the meantime, in attempt to insulate its business from the effects of ruling. The company welcomed the appeals ruling, saying it "validates our business model and patent licensing program". 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm
Countries: United States / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Qualcomm earnings fall less than expected, reaches new licensing deal with Huawei
Published 30 Jul 2020 08:24 CET | World
Qualcomm reported results for its fiscal third quarter to June down sharply from a year earlier, due to the slump in the mobile ...

Korean watchdog to monitor chipmakers for potential unfair practices on 5G market
Published 22 Dec 2019 20:47 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) plans to closely monitor Qualcomm and other chipmakers for potential unfair practices ...

Intel files brief opposing Qualcomm appeal to May ruling
Published 02 Dec 2019 10:15 CET | United States
Intel has filed a brief supporting the US Federal Trade Commission winning a court ruling in May against Qualcomm, and opposing ...

Qualcomm wins stay of change in licensing order while appeal is heard
Published 26 Aug 2019 08:56 CET | World
Qualcomm has secured a stay of the court order to change its licensing practices. The order issued in May by judge Lucy Koh in ...

LG signs new patent licensing agreement with Qualcomm
Published 21 Aug 2019 08:31 CET | World
Qualcomm announced that LG Electronics has entered into a new direct worldwide patent licence agreement with Qualcomm. Under the ...

US court rejects Qualcomm request to stay competition remedies
Published 04 Jul 2019 08:52 CET | United States
Qualcomm has lost a an appeal to suspend the court-ordered remedies in its licensing deals with handset makers. The company, ...

Qualcomm found to violate US antitrust law with excessive licensing fees
Published 22 May 2019 12:35 CET | United States | Update: 22 May 2019 14:51 CET
The US Federal Trade Commission has won a court ruling against Qualcomm that the company abused its dominant position in the ...

South Korea to return KRW 63 bln to Qualcomm following antitrust ruling
Published 21 Mar 2019 08:32 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korea's antitrust regulator has canceled part of a penalty of KRW 273 billion (approximately USD 243 million) it previously ...

Qualcomm refused to sell Apple chips for new iPhones - COO
Published 15 Jan 2019 10:37 CET | United States
Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams has confirmed in court that Qualcomm refused to sell it 4G LTE processors for use in ...

US court orders Qualcomm to license modem technology to other chipmakers
Published 07 Nov 2018 08:36 CET | United States
Qualcomm must license some of its modem technology to competitors such as Intel, a US federal judge has ruled. The preliminary ...

Qualcomm fined EUR 997 mln by EU for abusing dominant position in Apple deal
Published 24 Jan 2018 11:35 CET | Europe | Update: 24 Jan 2018 16:56 CET
The European Commission has fined Qualcomm EUR 997 million for abusing its dominant position in the market for LTE smartphone ...





Related Info

Qualcomm earnings fall less than expected, reaches new licensing deal with Huawei
30 Jul | World | News
Korean watchdog to monitor chipmakers for potential unfair practices on 5G market
22 Dec 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
Intel files brief opposing Qualcomm appeal to May ruling
2 Dec 2019 | United States | News
Qualcomm wins stay of change in licensing order while appeal is heard
26 Aug 2019 | World | News
LG signs new patent licensing agreement with Qualcomm
21 Aug 2019 | World | News
US court rejects Qualcomm request to stay competition remedies
4 Jul 2019 | United States | News
Qualcomm found to violate US antitrust law with excessive licensing fees
22 May 2019 | United States | News
South Korea to return KRW 63 bln to Qualcomm following antitrust ruling
21 Mar 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News
Qualcomm refused to sell Apple chips for new iPhones - COO
15 Jan 2019 | United States | News
US court orders Qualcomm to license modem technology to other chipmakers
7 Nov 2018 | United States | News
Qualcomm fined EUR 997 mln by EU for abusing dominant position in Apple deal
24 Jan 2018 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Aug Tecnotree H1 2020
12 Aug Freenet Q2 2020
12 Aug Tencent Q2 2020
12 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
12 Aug China Unicom Q2 2020
12 Aug Profile: T-Mobile NL Business
13 Aug iQiyi Q2 2020
13 Aug 1&1 Drillisch Q2 2020
13 Aug Teleste Q2 2020
13 Aug RTL Group Q2 2020
13 Aug Teleste Q2 2020
13 Aug China Mobile H1 2020
13 Aug United Internet H1 2020
13 Aug Singtel fiscal Q1
13 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2020
13 Aug Swisscom Q2 2020
13 Aug Telstra FY results
14 Aug TDC Q2 results
14 Aug Rovio H1 2020
17 Aug Bezeq Q2 2020
17 Aug Cellcom Q2 2020
18 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2020
18 Aug ON Semiconductor strategy update
19 Aug MTS Q2 2020
19 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now