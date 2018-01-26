Edition: International
Rakuten to raise JPY 242 billion in share sale to Japan Post, Tencent, Walmart

Friday 12 March 2021 | 12:18 CET | News
Rakuten has agreed to raise JPY 242.3 billion from the sale of shares to strategic partners Japan Post, Walmart and Tencent, as well as its founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani. The money will support its mobile network roll-out and development of new mobile services across its business.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Rakuten / Tencent
Countries: China / Japan
Related

Rakuten Mobile hits 3 million Un-Limit subscribers
Published 10 Mar 2021 07:41 CET | Japan
Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile has announced that the total number of applications for its 'Un-Limit' service plan has ...

Rakuten Group revenue jumps more than 15% in 2020
Published 15 Feb 2021 13:35 CET | Japan
Japan's Rakuten Group posted revenue of JPY 1.45 billion for 2020, which represents an increase of 15.2 percent year-on-year. The ...

Rakuten Mobile launches Un-Limit VI tariff plan

Published 29 Jan 2021 13:14 CET | Japan
Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile has introduced the 'Rakuten Un-Limit VI' tariff plan. Un-Limit VI is the enhanced version of the ...

Rakuten Mobile passes 2 million applications for Un-Limit service
Published 30 Dec 2020 09:58 CET | Japan
Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile has announced that the total number of applications for its 'Un-Limit' service plan has ...

Rakuten to continue as FC Barcelona shirt sponsor until 2022
Published 06 Nov 2020 14:21 CET | Spain
Rakuten has confirmed that it will continue as shirt sponsor of Spanish La Liga football team FC Barcelona until 2022 after ...

Rakuten, Walmart open Walmart e-commerce store in Japan
Published 11 Dec 2018 12:41 CET | Japan
Japanese e-commerce group Rakuten has and Walmart have officially opened the first Walmart e-commerce store in Japan on the ...

Walmart to launch e-book service with Rakuten's Kobo
Published 26 Jan 2018 09:24 CET | United States
Japan's Rakuten announced a new alliance with Walmart to sell its Kobo e-reader and e-books in the US retailer's outlets. The two ...





