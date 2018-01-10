Razer unveils mobile gaming controllers, concept 5G router at CES

Razer has introduced new concept products at CES, including a 5G router and controllers to turn smartphones into full gaming devices. No launch date was announced for the router, but the gaming controllers should be available in early 2020, the company said.
Razer’s Sila 5G Home Router is a high-speed networking device tailored for gamers to offer ultra-low latency during both stationary and mobile gameplay, featuring Razer’s proprietary FasTrack engine for bandwidth prioritisation. A built-in rechargeable battery also adds capability as a mobile 5G hotspot. The router can be controlled through the available Android or iOS apps, with the option to prioritize individual apps or games and categories of apps as well as control guest access and security settings.
The router runs the Qualcomm X55 modem with support for sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G and WiFi 6 and comes with one 2.5Gbps WAN port, four 1Gbps LAN ports, one USB 3.0 port and one SIM slot.
The Razer Kishi mobile gaming controllers connect over USB-C or Apple Lightning ports and work with a wide range of smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S and Note series, Google Pixel and other Android 7 or higher devices, as well as multiple iPhone models going back to the 6 / 6 Plus.
The controllers build on the Razer Junglecat launched last year, which primarily targeted Razer Phone 2 owners. They provide clickable analog controls and thumbsticks on both sides of the phone, with a universal fit created in partnership with Gamevice for compatibility with most smartphones. The controllers are designed to support cloud gaming services such as Nvidia's GeForce NOW.
