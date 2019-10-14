Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Reliance Jio nearly triples quarterly net profit, sales up 27%

Friday 1 May 2020 | 08:55 CET | News

Indian operator Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a near tripling in its net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter to March, to INR 23.3 billion from INR 8.4 billion a year earlier. The customer base rose by 26.3 percent year-on-year to 387.5 million, and Jio added a net 17.5 million new customers in Q4 alone. 

Quarterly revenues increased 26.6 percent to INR 148.4 billion. Jio also improved its EBITDA margin, to 41.8 percent from 37.0 percent a year earlier, as total EBITDA rose 43.2 percent to INR 62.0 billion. 

In addition to customer growth, the operator reported a strong increase in traffic. Mobile data was up 34.3 percent year-on-year to 12.8 billion GB, and voice traffic rose 21.0 percent to 876.3 billion minutes. Average use per customer was 11.3 GB and 771 minutes per month.

Churn reduced compared to the previous quarter to 0.57 percent, and ARPU was at INR 130.6 per month. 

Jio said it had started aggressive sales initiatives to help offset the slowdown in subscriber additions since the Covid-19 lockdown took effect in India. The company is offering double data and extra off-net minutes on mobile packs, double data on JioFiber and a free 10 Mbps fibre offer, and an extra 100 minutes and SMS and free incoming calls for JioPhone users. The network operations have been unaffected the company said, as much is virtualised and automated already, and there is sufficient capacity to meet the extra demand. 

The FTTH and Enterprise services have benefited from the move to home working, the company said. It's in the process of converting the FTTH trial users to paid plans and ramping up sales across 1,600 cities. The company also introduced this quarter the Jio POS-Lite, a mobile device for entrepreneurs to sell its products to smaller communities. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Reliance Jio
Countries: India
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Facebook to acquire stake in India's Jio Platforms for USD 5.7 bln
Published 22 Apr 2020 08:57 CET | India
Facebook has agreed to invest INR 435.7 billion (approximately USD 5.7 billion) into India's Jio Platforms, the holding company ...

Reliance Jio launches VoWiFi calling service

Published 09 Jan 2020 08:42 CET | India
Indian operator Reliance Jio has launched its voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) calling service in multiple circles, including Delhi-NCR ...

Reliance Jio confirms deal to sell 130,000 towers to Brookfield for USD 3.7 bln
Published 16 Dec 2019 14:00 CET | India
India's Reliance Industries has confirmed a deal to sell the towers network of its mobile unit Jio to Brookfield Infrastructure ...

Jio launches 'New All-in-One Plans' in India
Published 09 Dec 2019 06:55 CET | India
Indian mobile operator Reliance Jio has introduced its 'New All-in-One Plans'. Jio claims its new tariff plans will provide up to ...

Reliance separates Jio in new subsidiary, takes over debt
Published 28 Oct 2019 09:28 CET | India
Reliance Industries announced plans to separate its telecom business Reliance Jio Infocomm into a new company to develop digital ...

Jio adds 24 mln subscribers in September quarter
Published 22 Oct 2019 09:10 CET | India
Indian mobile operator Reliance Jio ended September with 355.2 million subscribers. The operator added 24 million in the quarter ...

Jio starts charging for off-net calls
Published 14 Oct 2019 13:07 CET | India
Reliance Jio has started charging for off-net calls, a first since the challenger launched on the Indian market in 2016. The ...





Related Info

Facebook to acquire stake in India's Jio Platforms for USD 5.7 bln
22 Apr | India | News
Reliance Jio launches VoWiFi calling service
9 Jan | India | News
Reliance Jio confirms deal to sell 130,000 towers to Brookfield for USD 3.7 bln
16 Dec 2019 | India | News
Jio launches 'New All-in-One Plans' in India
9 Dec 2019 | India | News
Reliance separates Jio in new subsidiary, takes over debt
28 Oct 2019 | India | News
Jio adds 24 mln subscribers in September quarter
22 Oct 2019 | India | News
Jio starts charging for off-net calls
14 Oct 2019 | India | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 May Otelco Q1 2020
04 May Cirrus Logic fiscal Q4
04 May Ceragon Networks Q1 2020
04 May Wow! Q1 2020
04 May DSP Group Q1 2020
05 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
05 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2020
05 May TIM Participacoes Q1 2020
05 May Arista Networks Q1 2020
05 May TeraGo Q1 2020
05 May SBA Communications Q1 2020
05 May Cincinnati Bell Q1 2020
06 May Dialog Semiconductor Q1 2020
06 May Twilio Q1 2020
06 May Adtran Q1 2020
06 May RingCentral Q1 2020
06 May Viavi fiscal Q3
06 May Ribbon Communications Q1 2020
06 May Fitbit Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2020
06 May CenturyLink Q1 2020
06 May CSG Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May Extreme Networks fiscal Q3
06 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May TiVo Q1 2020
06 May T-Mobile US Q1 2020
07 May Motorola Solutions Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now