Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Salt files lawsuit against Sunrise in Colorado over merger with Liberty Global

Monday 31 August 2020 | 10:04 CET | News

Swiss operator Salt has filed a legal proceeding against Sunrise before the US District court in Colorado, the Financial Times reports. The company believes that Sunrise infringed contractual rights established as part of their Swiss Open Fibre joint venture. They had announced plans to set up the joint venture to manage the roll-out of broadband networks after Sunrise's attempt to acquire UPC Switzerland failed. 

Liberty Global wants to acquire Sunrise for CHF 6.8 billion and merge the operator with UPC Switzerland. The board of directors at Sunrise has already accepted the offer from Liberty Global. Salt said that the deal between Sunrise and Liberty has already caused "significant harm and billions worth of Swiss francs of damages". It intends to launch a legal proceeding in the Commercial Court in Zurich too, the report added.

According to the report, Salt twice received takeover approaches from Liberty to acquire its parent company NJJ Telecom. It rebuffed both approaches. It did not want to reopen talks a second time in order not to breach the exclusive contractual agreement signed with Sunrise for the fibre roll-out. Sunrise had asked Salt to extend the exclusivity agreement in order to avoid conducting M&A talks with other network operators in Switzerland. The exclusivity agreement was extended until October.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Liberty Global / Salt / Sunrise / UPC / UPC Switzerland
Countries: Switzerland / United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Weekly news summary: the rise of virtual operators, all-IP box from Liberty Global and Eurofiber up for sale
Published 31 Aug 2020 13:25 CET | World
The past week's news showed the continued rise of open networks and virtual service providers. However, not everyone can be ...

Salt mulls legal action against Sunrise over merger with UPC

Published 28 Aug 2020 10:08 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Salt said it is considering legal action against Sunrise for infringing contractual rights established as part of ...

Liberty Global in talks to sell UPC Switzerland to Sunrise - report
Published 02 Feb 2019 13:29 CET | Switzerland
A merger of UPC Switzerland and Sunrise, in which German Freenet holds a 24.6 percent stake, would not come as a surprise. It ...

UPC merger 'makes sense' in Swiss market - CEO
Published 03 Sep 2018 16:35 CET | Switzerland
Outgoing CEO of Swiss cable operator UPC Eric Tveter said he is in favour of merging UPC with another player on the Swiss ...

Liberty Global exploring sale of Swiss and Austrian arms - report
Published 29 Nov 2017 13:20 CET | Austria
The cable giant Liberty Global is exploring a sale of its Swiss and Austrian arms, reported the Daily Telegraph. The owner of ...





Related Info

Weekly news summary: the rise of virtual operators, all-IP box from Liberty Global and Eurofiber up for sale
13:25 | World | Background
Salt mulls legal action against Sunrise over merger with UPC
28 Aug | Switzerland | News
Liberty Global in talks to sell UPC Switzerland to Sunrise - report
2 Feb 2019 | Switzerland | News
UPC merger 'makes sense' in Swiss market - CEO
3 Sep 2018 | Switzerland | News
Liberty Global exploring sale of Swiss and Austrian arms - report
29 Nov 2017 | Austria | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

31 Aug Amaysim FY results
31 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2020
01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
02 Sep Smartone FY results
03 Sep Iliad Q2 2020
03 Sep Ciena fiscal Q3
03 Sep Broadcom Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now