Salt files lawsuit against Sunrise in Colorado over merger with Liberty Global

Swiss operator Salt has filed a legal proceeding against Sunrise before the US District court in Colorado, the Financial Times reports. The company believes that Sunrise infringed contractual rights established as part of their Swiss Open Fibre joint venture. They had announced plans to set up the joint venture to manage the roll-out of broadband networks after Sunrise's attempt to acquire UPC Switzerland failed.
Liberty Global wants to acquire Sunrise for CHF 6.8 billion and merge the operator with UPC Switzerland. The board of directors at Sunrise has already accepted the offer from Liberty Global. Salt said that the deal between Sunrise and Liberty has already caused "significant harm and billions worth of Swiss francs of damages". It intends to launch a legal proceeding in the Commercial Court in Zurich too, the report added.
According to the report, Salt twice received takeover approaches from Liberty to acquire its parent company NJJ Telecom. It rebuffed both approaches. It did not want to reopen talks a second time in order not to breach the exclusive contractual agreement signed with Sunrise for the fibre roll-out. Sunrise had asked Salt to extend the exclusivity agreement in order to avoid conducting M&A talks with other network operators in Switzerland. The exclusivity agreement was extended until October.
