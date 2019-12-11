Salt sees revenues, EBITDA decline in Q2, adds 7,600 postpaid mobile customers

Swiss operator Salt said total revenues declined by 3.8 percent year-on-year in Q2 2020 to CHF 244.8 million from CHF 254.5 million in the same period the prior year. On a like-for-like basis, operating revenue excluding incoming revenue was down 4.5 percent in Q2. The Covid-19 pandemic hit roaming revenues in particular, which offset the positive underlying performance of the company's core business.
On a reported basis, including the effect of the tower sales and Covid-19, operating revenue excluding incoming revenue was down 1.4 percent in Q2 to CHF 207.6 million. Incoming revenues rose by 18.3 percent to CHF 18.4 million while equipment revenues fell by 33.8 percent to CHF 18.8 million in the second quarter this year.
The company saw adjusted EBITDA decline by 8.4 percent to CHF 102.4 million and EBITDA by 8 percent to CHF 101 million. Total free cash flow was CHF 85.0 million.
The company added 7,600 postpaid mobile customers to reach a total of 1.26 million at the end of June, compared with an increase of 1,200 postpaid customers in the same quarter last year. Salt Home passed 100,000 customers in June. The company has reported 20 consecutive quarters of positive postpaid net additions in its core brand, it said.
In B2B business, Salt introduced introduced a new My Business Account platform for corporate customers in the second quarter, while upgrading its triple-play offer of internet, TV and fixed line telephony with the release of a new version of the Salt TV app.
