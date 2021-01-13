Edition: International
Samsung introduces new premium smartphone processor with AMD graphics

Tuesday 18 January 2022 | 10:41 CET | News
Samsung Electronics announced its new premium 5G processor for smartphones, the Exynos 2200. Based on the latest Armv9 architecture, the Exynos 2200 comes with a GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2, 5G at up to 10 Gbps, a new ISP to support 200-megapixel cameras, and an upgraded neural processing unit for more powerful on-device AI.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AMD / Samsung
Countries: World
