Samsung posts record Q3 sales up 10%, but faces supply-chain uncertainty going forward

Thursday 28 October 2021 | 08:26 CET | News
Samsung Electronics reported third-quarter sales up 10 percent year-on-year to a record KRW 73.98 trillion, as continued strength in semiconductors and displays helped offset a drop in sales of smartphones and other consumer electronics. Operating profit rose 26 percent to KRW 15.82 trillion, helped by positive currency effects, and net profit increased to KRW 12.29 trillion from KRW 9.36 trillion a year ago. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
