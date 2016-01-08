Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Samsung sees higher operating profit for Q2

Tuesday 7 July 2020 | 09:08 CET | News

Samsung has issued a guidance for its second quarter, saying it expects to report a higher operating profit despite lower revenues year-on-year and sequentially. 

The company sees revenues for the company at KRW 52 trillion, off from last year’s 56.13 trillion and the 55.33 trillion reported in the first quarter, when the coronavirus pandemic started taking its toll. By contrast, the operating profit is expected to hit KRW 8.1 trillion, against 6.60 trillion the year earlier and 6.45 trillion in the previous quarter.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Samsung introduces UV Sterilizer with wireless charging

Published 07 Jul 2020 12:10 CET | United States
Samsung said it's introducing a new UV Sterilizer with wireless charging to help combat the spread of bacteria and germs. The UV ...

Samsung verwacht hoger bedrijfsresultaat in Q2
Published 07 Jul 2020 09:33 CET | World
Samsung heeft voor het tweede kwartaal een guidance opgesteld en verwacht een hoger bedrijfsresultaat te rapporteren, ondanks ...

Samsung launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever plans in India
Published 06 Jul 2020 11:03 CET | India
Samsung has introduced two plans for Galaxy smartphones owners in India. Galaxy Assured is Samsung's buyback scheme for premium ...

Samsung starts selling products at Cash'N'Carry branches
Published 03 Jul 2020 10:38 CET | Nigeria
Samsung West Africa is making its brand and services available in all Cash 'N' Carry stores in Nigeria. The aim is to make its ...

Samsung withdraws from IFA, plans own digital event
Published 01 Jul 2020 09:40 CET | World
Samsung said that it would not attend the annual IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin in September, due to the coronavirus ...

Samsung UK to launch payment card powered by Curve
Published 24 Jun 2020 22:30 CET | United Kingdom
Samsung has announced a partnership between the Samsung Pay digital banking platform and financial technology (fintech) company ...

Samsung demonstrates new drone-based AI platform to optimise 5G network performance
Published 22 Jun 2020 15:49 CET | Korea, Republic of
Samsung Electronics said it successfully demonstrated its new drone-based antenna configuration measurement platform for 4G and ...

Samsung sees demand weakening from Q2 after solid Q1 results
Published 29 Apr 2020 08:55 CET | World
Samsung reported first-quarter revenues up 5.6 percent year-on-year to KRW 55.33 trillion, led by demand for its memory products ...





Related Info

Samsung introduces UV Sterilizer with wireless charging
12:10 | United States | News
Samsung verwacht hoger bedrijfsresultaat in Q2
09:33 | World | News
Samsung launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever plans in India
6 Jul | India | News
Samsung starts selling products at Cash'N'Carry branches
3 Jul | Nigeria | News
Samsung withdraws from IFA, plans own digital event
1 Jul | World | News
Samsung UK to launch payment card powered by Curve
24 Jun | United Kingdom | News
Samsung demonstrates new drone-based AI platform to optimise 5G network performance
22 Jun | Korea, Republic of | News
Samsung sees demand weakening from Q2 after solid Q1 results
29 Apr | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jul ICT Spring Europe
08 Jul 'Hey Google' Smart Home Virtual Summit
10 Jul Shaw Communications fiscal Q3
14 Jul America Movil Q2 2020
14 Jul A1 Telekom Austria trading statement
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now