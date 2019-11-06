Edition: International
Serbia postpones 5G auction until end-2021 because of pandemic

Tuesday 29 December 2020 | 09:37 CET | News
Serbia has not given up on the introduction of a 5G network, but because of the pandemic, the frequency auction has been postponed until the end of 2021, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Tatjana Matic told Tanjug. She added that there are interested telecoms operators as well as interest from the automotive industry, agriculture and medical sector.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Serbia
