Sigfox placed under insolvency proceedings after difficult 2 years

Thursday 27 January 2022 | 15:04 CET | News
IoT network operator Sigfox has acknowledged in a press statement that it was facing financial difficulties, announcing that it was undergoing insolvency proceedings in France. As reported by Le Figaro, the commercial court of Toulouse will oversee the proceedings over the next six months, with the aim to put in place an asset disposal plan. The company said that it was looking for buyers to ensure its long-term future and safeguard employment.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Sigfox
Countries: France
