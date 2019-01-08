Edition: International
Wireless

Simpel sees EBITDA growing to over EUR 30 mln in 2020

Monday 31 August 2020 | 08:51 CET | News

Dutch MVNO Simpel expects to grow EBITDA to over EUR 30 million this year, shareholder Jasper de Rooij said in an interview with the Financieele Dagblad. Last year the company generated EBITDA of EUR 23 million on revenues of EUR 114 million, with a staff of 23 people. Churn at the operator is less than 1 percent. 

Simpel signed at the start of 2019 a new contract for using the T-Mobile network and counts around 1 million customers. The focus is on its position as the largest mobile provider after the three network operators in the Netherlands. There are no plans to invest in an expansion into the fixed market, and the offer for SMEs launched in February also is limited. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Simpel
Countries: Netherlands
Simpel verwacht ebitda van EUR 30 miljoen in 2020
Published 31 Aug 2020 08:21 CET | Netherlands
Met 23 personeelsleden behaalt Simpel een omzet van EUR 114 miljoen en een ebitda van EUR 23 miljoen. Oprichter en ...

