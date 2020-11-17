Edition: International
Singtel reorganises structure, plans expansion in enterprise services in Asia

Monday 4 January 2021 | 09:51 CET | News
Singapore's Singtel said it has reorganised its structure to reposition the group to capture new digital growth. Key to this is the creation of a new portfolio under its Group Enterprise division dedicated to supporting 5G Enterprise business across the region by leveraging the group's regional footprint. The move is meant to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation in response to Covid-19.

Categories: General
Companies: SingTel
Countries: Asia / Singapore
