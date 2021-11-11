Edition: International
Singtel's half-year profit more than doubles to SGD 954 million

Thursday 11 November 2021 | 06:37 CET | News
Singapore operator Singtel announced that its profit improved for the first half-year as its underlying business grew on the back of accelerated digitalisation and a restart of the economic and business activity across the region. Underlying net profit increased by 17 percent to SGD 983 million in the six months to September, driven mainly by Airtel's robust turnaround, Singtel said. With lower exceptional losses, net profit more than doubled from the same period last year to SGD 954 million.

Categories: General
Companies: Airtel / AIS / Optus / SingTel / Telkomsel
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

