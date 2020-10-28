Edition: International
Sony upgrades FY outlook on strong Playstation, streaming music sales

Wednesday 28 October 2020 | 10:51 CET | News
Sony has upgraded its outlook for full-year results, as strong demand for its Playstation products and streaming music offset the slowdown in the film industry. For the fiscal second quarter to June, the company recorded revenues little changed year-on-year at JPY 2.1 trillion, while for the full year the group now targets a small increase of 2 percent to JPY 8.5 trillion. 

Quarterly operating profit was up 14 percent to JPY 318 billion, and net profit jumped 145 percent to JPY 460 billion, helped by one-time gains on tax allowances. Sony still expects a drop in annual operating profit, but improved its estimate to JPY 700 billion from the forecast in August of JPY 620 billion. The full-year net profit is now expected to reach JPY 800 billion, a 37 percent improvement on the previous year. 

The improved outlook is due largely to the games and music divisions. Gaming revenues were up 11 percent year-on-year in Q2 to JPY 507 billion, and the operating profit jumped to JPY 105 billion from JPY 65 billion a year earlier. Sony said it was seeing strong demand for software as well as the PS Plus, while Playstation 4 hardware sales declined in anticipation of the release of the new model in November. For the full year, Sony forecast an over 30 percent increase in gaming revenues. 

The Pictures division continued to suffer from the closure of cinemas, with growth in TV and film licensing for home entertainment unable to offset the delayed movie releases. Revenues fell 26 percent in Q2 to JPY 192 billion and are expected to drop around 25 percent over the full year. 

In the consumer electronics market, Sony managed a 2 percent increase in revenues to JPY 505 billion, led by growth in TV and mobile sales. Mobile revenues totaled JPY 79.1 billion, up from JPY 77.1 billion a year ago, leading to a strong improvement in mobile operating profit to JPY 9.5 billion versus 0.6 billion a year ago. 

The company did less well in the components market, with a JPY 17.5 billion charge to write down excess inventory of camera phone sensors. The full-year outlook for the Imaging & Sensing Solutions division was downgraded to an operating profit of JPY 81 billion from JPY 236 billion reported in the previous year. 


Categories: General
Companies: Sony
Countries: World
