Wireless

Spain postpones auction of 5G-ready frequencies in 700 MHz band

Tuesday 31 March 2020 | 09:16 CET | News
Spain's Ministry of Economic Affairs has notified the European Commission that it will be unable to hold its auction of 5G-ready spectrum in the 700MHz band before the scheduled EU deadline of 30 June 2020, confirming earlier reports. In a statement, the ministry said the current "State of Alarm" caused by the coronavirus pandemic has led to the decision to suspend the country's digital dividend plan to free up the 700 MHz band for 5G mobile services with a view to ensuring that digital terrestrial television (DTT) reception is not affected by the need to retune antennas.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Masmovil / Movistar / Orange / Telefonica / Vodafone
Countries: Spain
This article is part of dossier

5G

Related

More EU 5G auctions face delays, Netherlands and Poland to go ahead by June
Published 31 Mar 2020 12:27 CET | Europe
A growing number of countries are delaying 5G spectrum auctions, as restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic make it ...

Spanje stelt 5G-frequentieveiling uit
Published 31 Mar 2020 09:40 CET | Spain
Het Spaanse Ministerie van Economische Zaken heeft de Europese Commissie meegedeeld dat het haar veiling van 5G-ready spectrum in ...

Euskaltel maintains national expansion plan, sees data surge

Published 30 Mar 2020 09:29 CET | Spain
Spanish regional operator Euskaltel said its maintaining its plans to expand throughout the Spanish territory using the Virgin ...

Spanish govt inks deal with operators to guarantee connectivity
Published 23 Mar 2020 09:26 CET | Spain
Spain's Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation Nadia Calvino has signed an agreement with the country's main ...

Spain delays DTT migration and 700MHz band auction - report
Published 19 Mar 2020 09:30 CET | Spain
Spain's Secretary of State for Telecommunications has written to the country's main infrastructure providers to inform them of ...

Spain suspends mobile and fixed portability during coronavirus lockdown
Published 18 Mar 2020 15:17 CET | Spain
The Spanish government has ordered all operators to suspend fixed and mobile number portability processes as part of its effort ...

France set to pause 5G auction process due to Covid-19
Published 18 Mar 2020 08:51 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep told Les Echos that the country's 5G spectrum auction would be impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. ...

Spain concludes first phase of latest DTT migration
Published 09 Mar 2020 10:44 CET | Spain
Spain's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has announced the conclusion of the first phase of the latest DTT ...

Spain delays 700MHz band auction until May
Published 14 Feb 2020 09:58 CET | Spain
The Spanish government will finally hold its auction for frequencies in 700MHz band in May and not in the first quarter of 2020 ...

Six Spanish regions to complete DTT migration by March
Published 03 Jan 2020 14:45 CET | Spain
A total of 6 out of 17 Spanish autonomous communities will begin the country's latest DTT migration on 10 February and complete ...

Spain approves urgent decree to accelerate 700MHz band release

Published 12 Mar 2019 14:58 CET | Spain
The Spanish government has approved an urgent Royal Decree designed to regulate the imminent DTT migration with a new National ...





