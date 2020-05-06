Edition: International
Sparkle and Google to build Blue and Raman undersea cable systems

Friday 30 July 2021 | 08:43 CET | News
Telecom Italia's international services arm Sparkle has announced a collaboration with Google and others to build two new undersea cable systems to expand communication routes between Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. Sparkle said the Blue system will connect Italy, France, Greece and Israel, while Raman will connect Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman and India.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Google / Sparkle / Telecom Italia
Countries: Italy / World
