Broadband

Spotify beats outlook again for subscriber growth, Q4 revenues grow 24%

Wednesday 5 February 2020 | 13:16 CET | News

Spotify reported 271 million monthly active users at the end of 2019, up 31 percent over the year and better than the group's forecast. With MAU growth accelerating the past three quarters and strong take-up of its expanding podcast offer, the company said it's confident in its future growth prospects. However, it will continue to invest in 2020 and forecast a bigger operating loss for the year.  

Paid subscribers to the streaming music service reached 124 million at year-end, up 29 percent from 2018 and also better than forecast. Helped by year-end promotions and its bundled offer with Google Home hardware, the Premium service added a record 11 million subscribers during the quarter. 

Spotify said over 16 percent of total MAUs were engaging with its podcast content, and podcast consumption hours were up nearly 200 percent year-on-year in Q4. The company's initial data suggests podcast content is a good retention tool and also helping in converting customers from free to paid subscribers. 

The promotions offering free trial periods weighed on ARPU, which fell 5 percent for the Premium service to EUR 4.65 in Q4. Spotify's total revenues were up 24 percent year-on-year in the quarter to EUR 1.855 billion. Ad-supported revenue rose 23 percent to USD 217 million, and the remainder was subscription revenue.

The company's operating result moved to a loss of EUR 77 million from a profit of EUR 94 million a year ago, after an 80 percent jump in operating costs. Spotify said this was mainly due to higher social charges for stock options after the rise in its share price; excluding these charges, the result was slightly better than its guidance. Spotify's net loss totaled EUR 209 million, versus a profit of EUR 442 million a year ago. 

Despite the positive subscriber figures, Spotify was cautious in its outlook, saying it's still working on its data predictions for the podcast content and will invest further in 2020. It expects to finish this year with 328-348 million MAUs, including 143-153 million paid subscribers. Annual revenue is estimated at EUR 8.08-8.48 billion, compared to EUR 6.76 billion in 2019, and the operating loss is expected to reach EUR 150-250 million, versus EUR 73 million last year. 


