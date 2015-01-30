Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Square confirms acquisition of majority stake in Tidal

Thursday 4 March 2021 | 16:29 CET | News
Square has confirmed a deal to acquire control of music streaming service Tidal. It will pay a mix of cash and stock worth USD 297 million for a "significant majority stake", while existing artist shareholders in Tidal also will remain stakeholders. Tidal will continue as an independent business within Square, alongside its payments businesses.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Square / Tidal
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Square neemt meerderheidsbelang in Tidal
Published 05 Mar 2021 08:00 CET | World
Square heeft een deal bevestigd om de controle over muziekstreamingservice Tidal te verwerven. Het bedrijf betaalt met een mix ...

Square mulls acquisition of streaming service Tidal - report
Published 28 Dec 2020 09:38 CET | World
Square is mulling the acquisition of music streaming Tidal, Bloomberg reported, with sources saying CEO Jack Dorsey has held ...

Sprint buys 33% stake in Tidal music service
Published 23 Jan 2017 15:42 CET | United States
Sprint has agreed to buy a 33 percent stake in the music streaming service Tidal. As part of the deal, Tidal and its artists will ...

Apple in talks to buy Tidal - report
Published 01 Jul 2016 09:40 CET | World
Apple is in talks to acquire Tidal, a streaming-music service owned by Jay Z, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people ...

Tidal taps Ingenico ePayments for payments processing
Published 04 May 2016 12:31 CET | World
Music and entertainment platform, Tidal, selected Ingenico ePayments as its exclusive partner to help process increasing demand ...

Tidal reaches 3 million subscribers
Published 30 Mar 2016 10:19 CET | World
The music streaming service Tidal has reached 3 million paying subscribers. Around 45 percent of customers use the most expensive ...

Tidal re-launches music streaming service
Published 31 Mar 2015 13:44 CET | World
The music streaming service Tidal has re-launched with a new premium tier subscription. The service backed by Jay-Z offers over ...

Jay-Z to buy streaming music provider Aspiro
Published 30 Jan 2015 11:51 CET | Scandinavia
A company backed by rapper Jay-Z has made an offer to acquire the Nordic music streaming service Wimp, owned by Swedish company ...





Related Info

Square neemt meerderheidsbelang in Tidal
08:00 | World | News
Square mulls acquisition of streaming service Tidal - report
28 Dec 2020 | World | News
Sprint buys 33% stake in Tidal music service
23 Jan 2017 | United States | News
Apple in talks to buy Tidal - report
1 Jul 2016 | World | News
Tidal taps Ingenico ePayments for payments processing
4 May 2016 | World | News
Tidal reaches 3 million subscribers
30 Mar 2016 | World | News
Tidal re-launches music streaming service
31 Mar 2015 | World | News
Jay-Z to buy streaming music provider Aspiro
30 Jan 2015 | Scandinavia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Mar Vonage Investor Day
08 Mar Smith Micro Q4 2020
10 Mar MTN FY results
10 Mar Verizon Investor Day
11 Mar Gogo Q4 2020
11 Mar Technicolor FY results
11 Mar T-Mobile US analysts day
12 Mar RTL Group Q4 2020
12 Mar Mobilezone Q4 2020
12 Mar AT&T analysts day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now