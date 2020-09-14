Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

STC fails to strike deal on buying Vodafone Egypt stake

Monday 14 September 2020 | 09:11 CET | News

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) said no agreement has been reached to buy a 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt, but the parties have agreed to keep the dialogue open. The company said in a bourse statement there was a "misalignment" among the parties involved. 

Vodafone Group said that due diligence had been substantively completed on the sale of its 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt to STC. Despite the expiry of the memorandum of understanding signed at the start of the year, Vodafone said it remains in discussion with STC on finalising the transaction in the near future. "Vodafone now looks to STC and Telecom Egypt to find a suitable agreement to enable the transaction to close," the company said.

Telecom Egypt is the other major shareholder in Vodafone Egypt and has previously claimed a right of first refusal on Vodafone's shares. Telecom already operates it own mobile network business, called We. 

Telecom noted the reference to its position in the statements from STC and Vodafone but said it has "no insight" into the discussions or terms being discussed. The company said it had not receive any proposal from either of the two parties involved, but was still considering options as to a right to bid for Vodafone's shares or receive a similar buy-out offer for its own stake. 

STC in January signed a non-binding agreement to buy the stake for USD 2.4 billion, extending the offer in April and again in July. Originally expected to close in June, the deal would have been STC’s biggest in over a decade and valued Vodafone Egypt at USD 4.4 billion. The non-binding agreement was reached before the Covid-19 crisis struck and STC cited logistical challenges caused by the pandemic when it announced a 90-day extension in April.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: STC / Vodafone / Vodafone Egypt
Countries: Egypt / Saudi Arabia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

STC seeks to slash USD 2.40 bln offer for Vodafone Egypt - report
Published 08 Sep 2020 09:39 CET | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is in discussions to reduce its non-binding USD 2.39 billion offer for a stake in Vodafone Egypt, ...

Telecom Egypt monitors STC acquisition of Vodafone Egypt and considers every option
Published 14 Aug 2020 10:28 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt (TE) says it is continuing to follow the developments in Saudi Telecom Company's (STC's) 55 percent acquisition of ...

Saudi Telecom extends Vodafone Egypt purchase negotiations until September
Published 13 Jul 2020 09:26 CET | Egypt
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) said it would need another two months to complete the purchase of Vodafone Group's 55 percent stake ...

STC extends Vodafone Egypt stake purchase process by 90 days
Published 14 Apr 2020 09:45 CET | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) says it needed more time to complete processes related to buying Vodafone Group's 55 percent stake in ...

STC delays USD 2 bln debt talks for Vodafone Egypt deal over Covid-19 - report
Published 03 Apr 2020 08:57 CET | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has postponed talks to raise debt to fund the acquisition of Vodafone Group's stake in its Egyptian ...

Egyptian competition body to study TE's preemption claims in sale of Vodafone Egypt to STC
Published 13 Feb 2020 10:29 CET | Egypt
Egypt's Competition Authority (ECA) says it will study a request filed by Telecom Egypt claiming the right of preemption in the ...

Telecom Egypt to appoint bank to study options for Vodafone Egypt stake sale
Published 05 Feb 2020 09:26 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt says it is in the process of appointing an investment bank to consider options for the company following Vodafone ...





Related Info

STC seeks to slash USD 2.40 bln offer for Vodafone Egypt - report
8 Sep | Saudi Arabia | News
Telecom Egypt monitors STC acquisition of Vodafone Egypt and considers every option
14 Aug | Egypt | News
Saudi Telecom extends Vodafone Egypt purchase negotiations until September
13 Jul | Egypt | News
STC extends Vodafone Egypt stake purchase process by 90 days
14 Apr | Saudi Arabia | News
STC delays USD 2 bln debt talks for Vodafone Egypt deal over Covid-19 - report
3 Apr | Saudi Arabia | News
Egyptian competition body to study TE's preemption claims in sale of Vodafone Egypt to STC
13 Feb | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt to appoint bank to study options for Vodafone Egypt stake sale
5 Feb | Egypt | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Sep Digital week - ICT Spring
15 Sep Bango H1
15 Sep MVNOs World Congress
15 Sep Apple product launch event
17 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
17 Sep WANdisco H1
21 Sep Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q2
22 Sep BIG 5G Event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now