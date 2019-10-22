Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Sunrise records revenues growth in Q4, EBITDA hit by failed UPC takeover

Thursday 27 February 2020 | 09:38 CET | News

Swiss operator Sunrise said that its revenues increased by 5.2 percent year-on-year in Q4 2019 to CHF 511 million, including IFRS 16 standards. Service revenues increased by 5.2 percent too during the period to CHF 400 million as result of mobile postpaid, internet, TV and B2B revenue growth. Mobile service revenues grew 2.7 percent year-on-year in Q4 to CHF 342 million, fixed line service revenues rose by 10.7 percent to CHF 89 million and fixed line internet revenues by 10.4 percent to CHF 80 million.  

Gross profit grew by 2.3 percent to CHF 320 million in Q4. EBITDA fell by 56.4 percent excluding IFRS 16 to CHF 71 million from CHF 164 million the prior year after Sunrise had to pay a CHF 83 million one-off fee for the cancellation of the acquisition of UPC Switzerland.

Net income decreased by 253.6 percent to a negative CHF 53 million in the last quarter of the fiscal year 2019. In FY19, net income decreased from CHF 107 million to CHF 59 million, hit by the failed acquisition of UPC, too, partly compensated by adjusted EBITDA growth and a deferred tax liability reduction.

Free cash flow also fell by 300.2 percent in Q4 to a negative CHF 113 million, and equity free cash flow dropped from CHF 149 million in 2018 to CHF 22 million in 2019, primarily impacted by CHF 91 million payments related to the 5G spectrum acquisition, CHF 60 million upfront payments for landline access at Swisscom, and one-off payments related to the cancellation of the UPC takeover.  

For 2020, Sunrise expects revenues between CHF 1.87-1.91 billion and EBITDA between CHF 675-690 million, including the effects of IFRS 16. Capex is expected to be in the range of CHF 410-450 million. This includes investments for CHF 130-150 million in the roll-out of 5G and 4G+. Sunrise provides 5G in more than 384 cities and towns and  supplies 4G to more than 99 percent of the Swiss residents with 4G mobile high-speed Internet, covering 96 percent of the country’s territory. 

The guidance for 2020 also includes slightly elevated upfront payments for landline access due to higher-than-expected customer demand for fibre. Sunrise will propose a dividend in the range of CHF 4.55-4.65 per share for the fiscal year 2020 based on these targets.  

The number of mobile postpaid customers increased by 9.4 percent to 1.89 million in Q4 of 2019, but pre-paid customers fell 10.3 percent in Q4 to 563,000. Landline voice customers rose by 7.3 percent to 502,000, internet customers grew by 8.5 percent to 496,000 and TV customers rose by 14.6 percent to 279,000.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Sunrise / Swisscom / UPC
Countries: Switzerland
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Sunrise offers Family Benefit discount

Published 24 Feb 2020 10:50 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise said that it is offering the Family Benefit, a discount of up to 50 percent to families and residential ...

Sunrise names Uwe Schiller as new CFO following management reshuffle

Published 06 Jan 2020 09:47 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise has appointed Uwe Schiller, Senior Vice President Finance and Investor Relations, as the new CFO. Schiller ...

Sunrise sees 52% jump in net income in Q3, confirms end to UPC deal
Published 13 Nov 2019 09:36 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise said that its profits and underlying service revenues increased in the third quarter and maintained its ...

Sunrise introduces TV streaming app for Samsung smart TVs
Published 04 Nov 2019 14:13 CET | Switzerland
The app enables live or time-delayed TV streaming, cloud storage for up to 500 hours of recordings (TV neo max), seven days of ...

Sunrise says UPC Switzerland takeover deal 'dead'
Published 22 Oct 2019 15:43 CET | Switzerland
The acquisition of UPC Switzerland by Sunrise is unlikely to go ahead. Liberty Global said in a statement that it supports the ...





Related Info

Sunrise offers Family Benefit discount
24 Feb | Switzerland | News
Sunrise names Uwe Schiller as new CFO following management reshuffle
6 Jan | Switzerland | News
Sunrise sees 52% jump in net income in Q3, confirms end to UPC deal
13 Nov 2019 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise introduces TV streaming app for Samsung smart TVs
4 Nov 2019 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise says UPC Switzerland takeover deal 'dead'
22 Oct 2019 | Switzerland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Feb Netia Q4 2019
27 Feb Sunrise Q4 2019
27 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2019
27 Feb Cable One Q4 2019
27 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
27 Feb Dell Technologies fiscal Q4
27 Feb VMware fiscal Q4
27 Feb Zoom Telephonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Telesat Q4
27 Feb Interxion EGM
27 Feb Profile: Youfone
28 Feb Freenet Q4 2019
28 Feb Tecnotree FY 2019
28 Feb Masmovil Q4 2019
02 Mar GTT Q4 2019
02 Mar Boingo Wireless Q4 2019
02 Mar Maxar Technologies Q4 2019
02 Mar Capacity Middle East
03 Mar HPE fiscal Q1
03 Mar F5 Networks analyst meeting
04 Mar Tech Data fiscal Q4
04 Mar Smith Micro Software Q4 2019
04 Mar Dialog Semiconductor Q4 2019
04 Mar Verimatrix FY results
04 Mar Zoom Q4 2019
04 Mar Marvell Technology fiscal Q4
04 Mar Calix investor day
04 Mar OCP Global Summit
05 Mar Immersion Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now