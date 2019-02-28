Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Syn agrees towers sale and lease-back, sells stake in Faroese associate

Thursday 1 April 2021 | 09:51 CET | News
Vodafone Iceland parent company Syn said it has signed an agreement for the sale and leaseback of passive mobile infrastructure to international investors, which it did not name. Syn also announced that it has agreed to sell its 49.9 percent stake in its Faroese associate P/F for DKK 52.5 million.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Syn / Vodafone Iceland
Countries: Faroe Islands / Iceland
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Syn says pandemic prevented FY net profit as Q4 revenue rises 10%
Published 25 Feb 2021 12:22 CET | Iceland
Vodafone Iceland's parent company, Syn, said that without the pandemic hitting roaming and advertising revenue, it would have ...

NENT announces first ever Faroese original drama
Published 08 Feb 2021 12:50 CET | Europe
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has announced the launch of what it calls the first ever original drama production from the ...

Syn says investors complete due diligence on passive mobile infrastructure
Published 21 Dec 2020 12:42 CET | Iceland
Vodafone Iceland parent company Syn said the investors with which it has been negotiating have completed due diligence concerning ...

Telavox supplies white label UCaaS and PBX service to Faroese operator Nema
Published 29 Oct 2020 21:05 CET | Faroe Islands
Swedish company Telavox has announced a white label deal with Faroese operator Nema, which formerly traded under the Vodafone ...

Vodafone Iceland parent Syn negotiates sale and lease-back of infrastructure
Published 26 Oct 2020 09:37 CET | Iceland
Vodafone Iceland owner Syn said it has reached an agreement with foreign investors on private negotiations and the main terms for ...

Syn reports rise in Q2 revenue and EBITDA, mulls selling off parts of mobile network
Published 27 Aug 2020 12:55 CET | Iceland
Vodafone Iceland company Syn has reported a rise in second quarter revenue and said it would have shown a profit for the first ...

Why selling passive infrastructure creates value
Published 07 Aug 2020 10:23 CET | World
Selling infrastructure is a growing trend in the telecom industry, and more specifically, the passive infrastructure. This is a ...

Foroya Tele awards Sinch order for Sinch Charging & Policy Control platform
Published 02 May 2019 11:54 CET | Faroe Islands
Faroese operator Foroya Tele said it chose US- and Sweden-based company Sinch's Sinch Policy & Charging Solution to replace its ...

Syn lifts Q4 revenue 34% after 365 purchase but economic conditions hit profits
Published 28 Feb 2019 12:19 CET | Iceland
Vodafone Iceland parent company Syn said revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 rose by 34 percent but profits fell amid tough ...





Related Info

Syn says pandemic prevented FY net profit as Q4 revenue rises 10%
25 Feb | Iceland | News
NENT announces first ever Faroese original drama
8 Feb | Europe | News
Syn says investors complete due diligence on passive mobile infrastructure
21 Dec 2020 | Iceland | News
Telavox supplies white label UCaaS and PBX service to Faroese operator Nema
29 Oct 2020 | Faroe Islands | News
Vodafone Iceland parent Syn negotiates sale and lease-back of infrastructure
26 Oct 2020 | Iceland | News
Syn reports rise in Q2 revenue and EBITDA, mulls selling off parts of mobile network
27 Aug 2020 | Iceland | News
Why selling passive infrastructure creates value
7 Aug 2020 | World | Commentary
Foroya Tele awards Sinch order for Sinch Charging & Policy Control platform
2 May 2019 | Faroe Islands | News
Syn lifts Q4 revenue 34% after 365 purchase but economic conditions hit profits
28 Feb 2019 | Iceland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Apr Berec stakeholder forum
05 Apr Telecompaper holiday
06 Apr Digi Communications 2020 results
07 Apr AMD, Xilinx EGM
08 Apr Synchronoss Technologies Q4
08 Apr Nokia AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now