T-Mobile CEO Sievert withdraws from CES keynote

Wednesday 22 December 2021 | 09:01 CET | News
T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert has withdrawn from the Consumer Electronics Show in January, where he was expected to give a keynote address. T-Mobile said it would limit its presence at the event due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19. 

Categories: General
Companies: AMD / HTC / Meta / Nvidia / OnePlus / Pinterest / Qualcomm / Samsung / T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
