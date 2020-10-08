TalkTalk enters talks with Toscafund on takeover offer

UK telecoms provider TalkTalk has received a preliminary and non-binding proposal from funds advised by Toscafund Asset Management (TAM) regarding a possible cash offer for the company at GBP 0.97 per share. This comes after reports in the summer that TalkTalk previously rejected a takeover offer worth GBP 1.35 per share from Toscafund in 2019.
The new offer is a premium of around 16 percent on TalkTalk's last closing share price, the day before the announcement. TalkTalk's shares are down from a peak of over GBP 1.20 earlier this year, with a sharp fall at the end of March after it sold its fibre network. The latest bid values the company's total shares at around GBP 1.1 billion.
The board has considered the terms of the proposal, which involves a newly-formed company taking over the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of TalkTalk, and has decided to progress further, the company said in a statement. The proposal contains several pre-conditions for making a formal offer, including securing an irrevocable commitment from controlling shareholder Charles Dunstone to support an offer.
Under stock market rules, TAM has until 17.00 hours on 05 November to announce a firm intention to make an offer for TalkTalk or announce that it does not intend to make such an offer.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions