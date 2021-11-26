Edition: International
Tata Group in talks to set up semiconductor plant in southern India - report

Friday 26 November 2021 | 16:29 CET | News
The Tata Group is in talks to set up a USD 300 million semiconductor plant in India, Reuters reported, citing different sources. The group is talking to the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. It is also looking for land for the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant which would package, assemble and test foundry-made silicon wafers, turning them into finished semiconductor chips.

Categories: General
Countries: India
