Telecom Italia preparing to set up fixed line network newco with KKR - CEO

Last month TIM selected KKR as an "exclusive partner" to help it roll out fibre-optic networks throughout Italy after talks with the owners of Open Fiber – utility giant Enel and state lender CDP – reportedly stalled earlier this year due to regulatory, funding and business issues. “It’s time for Enel to make up its mind,” said Gubitosi, according to Reuters, adding that “this year something must happen.” He also again ruled out giving up control of any merged network, with the possible exception of lines in digital divide areas. “This is our core business and TIM is the best company to do the job,” said Gubitosi.
TIM’s CEO added that it was reasonable to expect that an agreement with KKR could be reached by the summer and that the sale of a 40 percent stake in ‘FiberCop’ to KKR would allow it to cash in around EUR 1.8 billion. He said FiberCop will manage TIM's entire copper network, which will gradually be converted into fibre and FWA.
The aim is to reach 13.5 million homes by 2026, equivalent to 55 percent of Italy's 24.3 million homes, with FiberCop also acting as a wholesale operator offering access to passive copper and fibre networks.
