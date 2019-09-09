Edition: International
Telecom Italia preparing to set up fixed line network newco with KKR - CEO

Thursday 12 March 2020 | 09:15 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) is preparing to set up a newco called ‘FiberCop’ for its fibre and copper last-mile network and sell 40 percent of it to private equity firm KKR, according to CEO Luigi Gubitosi. Speaking after the publication of TIM’s full-year results, Gubitosi said the company expects to make decisive progress this year on plans to provide Italy with a nationwide ultra-fast broadband network and confirmed that separate discussions are underway with KKR and wholesale rival Open Fiber, leaving the door open to a “possible convergence” at the end of the process. 

Last month TIM selected KKR as an "exclusive partner" to help it roll out fibre-optic networks throughout Italy after talks with the owners of Open Fiber – utility giant Enel and state lender CDP – reportedly stalled earlier this year due to regulatory, funding and business issues. “It’s time for Enel to make up its mind,” said Gubitosi, according to Reuters, adding that “this year something must happen.” He also again ruled out giving up control of any merged network, with the possible exception of lines in digital divide areas. “This is our core business and TIM is the best company to do the job,” said Gubitosi.

TIM’s CEO added that it was reasonable to expect that an agreement with KKR could be reached by the summer and that the sale of a 40 percent stake in ‘FiberCop’ to KKR would allow it to cash in around EUR 1.8 billion. He said FiberCop will manage TIM's entire copper network, which will gradually be converted into fibre and FWA. 

The aim is to reach 13.5 million homes by 2026, equivalent to 55 percent of Italy's 24.3 million homes, with FiberCop also acting as a wholesale operator offering access to passive copper and fibre networks.


 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
