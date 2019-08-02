Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telecom Italia unveils 'TIM Unica' convergent strategy with unlimited mobile data on all lines

Wednesday 5 February 2020 | 16:14 CET | News

Telecom Italia (TIM) has launched a new convergent mechanism designed to encourage existing and new customers to pay for all their fixed and mobile subscriptions via a single monthly invoice in exchange for advantages such as unlimited mobile data. The new ‘TIM Unica’ offer can be activated for free by fixed line customers who have at least one mobile data line registered under the same tax code. Up to 5 additional TIM mobile network numbers can then be added to the convergent plan, with each mobile line receiving “unlimited” data (capped at 500GB a month).

In a brief launch statement, the operator said the aim is to eventually bundle its TIMvision video-on-demand platform as well as smart home and even security services into the TIM Unica offer. It also revealed that a Netflix option will soon be added to TIMvision packages that already include Now TV and Dazn options for sports lovers.

TIM added that it will be revealing further details and rolling out an advertising campaign for the new offer over the coming days to coincide with its sponsorship of the Sanremo Music Festival.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

TIM launches targeted unlimited data offers from EUR 2 a month
Published 31 Jan 2020 10:14 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is now offering selected existing customers any one of four ways of transforming their current data bundle ...

TIM continues as sole sponsor of Sanremo Music Festival
Published 15 Jan 2020 09:07 CET | Italy
TIM (Telecom Italia) has announced that it will be the sole sponsor of the 70th edition of the Sanremo Music Festival for the ...

TIM's 5G service hits 2 Gbps on live network
Published 09 Jan 2020 09:11 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has reached 2 Gbps on a 5G live commercial network in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm, the first time ...

Telecom Italia discounts FWA plan to under EUR 20 a month
Published 16 Dec 2019 10:11 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has launched a new Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offer for residents living in areas with scarce fixed network ...

Telecom Italia and Dazn agree deal to bring all Serie A games to TIMvision
Published 10 Dec 2019 09:18 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia has announced an agreement with sports streaming platform Dazn to add a number of sporting events, including live ...

Telecom Italia launches 'Super FWA' plan with TIMvision for EUR 30 a month
Published 26 Nov 2019 09:34 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has launched a new Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offer for residents living in areas with scarce fixed network ...

Telecom Italia switches on 5G in Genoa
Published 26 Nov 2019 08:48 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the launch of commercial 5G services in Genoa, the fifth city to receive the technology ...

Telecom Italia service revenues down 5.7% in Q3 on wholesale losses and competition, cuts debt
Published 08 Nov 2019 09:28 CET | Italy | Update: 08 Nov 2019 10:14 CET
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported a 5.7 percent year-on-year decline in third quarter service revenues to EUR 4.06 billion compared ...

TIM and Sky Italia ink deal to bring live Serie A football to TIMVision
Published 02 Aug 2019 09:29 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced an agreement with Sky Italia to add the satellite broadcaster's NowTV-Ticket Sport package to ...





Related Info

TIM launches targeted unlimited data offers from EUR 2 a month
31 Jan | Italy | News
TIM continues as sole sponsor of Sanremo Music Festival
15 Jan | Italy | News
TIM's 5G service hits 2 Gbps on live network
9 Jan | Italy | News
Telecom Italia discounts FWA plan to under EUR 20 a month
16 Dec 2019 | Italy | News
Telecom Italia and Dazn agree deal to bring all Serie A games to TIMvision
10 Dec 2019 | Italy | News
Telecom Italia launches 'Super FWA' plan with TIMvision for EUR 30 a month
26 Nov 2019 | Italy | News
Telecom Italia switches on 5G in Genoa
26 Nov 2019 | Italy | News
Telecom Italia service revenues down 5.7% in Q3 on wholesale losses and competition, cuts debt
8 Nov 2019 | Italy | News
TIM and Sky Italia ink deal to bring live Serie A football to TIMVision
2 Aug 2019 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Feb ALE Connex
06 Feb Synaptics fiscal Q2
06 Feb T-Mobile US Q4 2019
06 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
06 Feb Pixelworks Q4 2019
06 Feb Motorola Solutions Q4 2019
06 Feb Aviat Networks fiscal Q2
06 Feb Viasat fiscal Q3
06 Feb Swisscom Q4 2019
06 Feb Nokia Q4 2019
06 Feb VeriSign Q4 2019
06 Feb Fortinet Q4 2019
06 Feb NTT fiscal Q3
06 Feb NortonLifeLock fiscal Q3
06 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2019
06 Feb Pinterest Q4 2019
06 Feb BCE Q4 2019
06 Feb Teradata Q4 2019
06 Feb MobileIron Q4 2019
07 Feb MediaTek Q4
07 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
10 Feb TDC Q4 2019
10 Feb Ceragon Networks Q4 2019
10 Feb RingCentral Q4 2019
10 Feb Avaya fiscal Q1
10 Feb MEF Members Meeting
11 Feb A10 Networks Q4 2019
11 Feb Sequans Q4 2019
11 Feb Lattice Semiconductor Q4 2019
11 Feb Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now