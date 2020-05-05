Edition: International
Telefonica and NEC to run live Open RAN pilots in Spain, Germany, UK and Brazil

Tuesday 14 September 2021 | 10:37 CET | News
Telefonica and NEC have further strengthened their existing collaboration in the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) space, announcing an agreement to conduct pre-commercial trials in the operator's four core markets of Spain, Germany, the UK and Brazil. Following what the partners described as successful tests at Telefonica Germany and O2 UK, NEC will now serve as the prime system integrator to implement and conduct trials of multi-vendor-based Open RAN solutions with the Telefonica group's four local operating companies with a view to launching the technology for commercial use in a total

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: NEC / Telefonica
Countries: Brazil / Germany / Spain / United Kingdom
Related

Telecom Italia activates Open RAN connections in Matera and Turin
Published 14 Sep 2021 14:18 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced two further activations of Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) systems in Matera and Turin ...

Telefonica Germany on track for 30% 5G population coverage by end-2021 - CTO
Published 08 Sep 2021 16:25 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany CTO Mallik Rao said the company was on track to cover 30 percent of the German population with its 5G network ...

1&1 partners with Rakuten to build openRAN mobile network in Germany
Published 05 Aug 2021 09:10 CET | Germany
Germany's 1&1 has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Rakuten Group to build its mobile network. The work to build the ...

Telecom Infra Project calls for input on open RAN roadmap
Published 27 Jul 2021 12:30 CET | World
The Telecom Infra Project announced a new step in agreeing technical specifications for open RAN. It has published the OpenRAN ...

Telecom Italia launches Open RAN testing lab in Turin
Published 08 Jun 2021 11:54 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the launch of Italy's first dedicated laboratory for the testing of Open Radio Access Network ...

Telecom Italia teams up with JMA Wireless for Open RAN rollout
Published 26 Apr 2021 16:00 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has become the first operator in Italy and one of the first in Europe to begin deploying Open Radio ...

Telecom Italia signs up to European Open RAN initiative
Published 05 Feb 2021 13:50 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has joined the initiative launched last month by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone ...

Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, DT sign Open RAN MoU
Published 20 Jan 2021 09:33 CET | Europe
Four of Europe's biggest operators have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to express their individual commitment to the ...

Telefonica Germany picks NEC as system integrator for Open RAN pilot project

Published 15 Dec 2020 16:21 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany has picked NEC as the system integrator for the first Open RAN pilot project. NEC will support Telefonica in ...

O-Ran Alliance conducts second worldwide plugfest with 55 companies
Published 19 Oct 2020 14:06 CET | World
The O-Ran Alliance said it has successfully conducted its second worldwide plugfest and proof of concept to demonstrate the ...

Mavenir partners GDT to deliver OpenRAN products, services
Published 08 Jun 2020 09:31 CET | World
Mavenir and General Datatech (GDT) entered a collaboration partnership to deliver OpenRAN products in the US. Mavenir and GDT ...

Open RAN Policy Coalition forms to lobby governments on 5G security plans
Published 05 May 2020 15:11 CET | World
A new industry coalition has formed to promote open RAN technologies among government policymakers. The Open RAN Policy Coalition ...





