Telefonica, Atresmedia unveil joint content production studio Buendia

The launch comes after the partners signed a preliminary agreement to jointly produce fiction content last September. In a joint statement they said “Buendia Estudios will have the necessary infrastructure for recurring content production, creating a stable business environment for the development and creation of audiovisual projects,” adding that the new company’s will team of professionals has already been responsible for fiction, film and entertainment projects for the likes of Movistar+, Atresmedia, Amazon, Netflix, Warner (HBO, TNT and HBO Max), Orange TV as well as Spain’s regional channels.
Telefonica’s pay-TV unit Movistar+ and Atresmedia Studios previously teamed up to produce the original fiction series El Embarcadero ("The Pier”), a drama created by Alex Pina, showrunner for Atresmedia’s hit series La Casa de Papel ("Money Heist"), the most-watched non-English-language show in the history of Netflix. Other successful international series produced by Atresmedia include “Grand Hotel,” “Velvet" and “Locked Up”.
Movistar+ last year recently released its first original film, a Spanish Civil War drama called “Mientras dure la guerra” (“While at War”) by Academy award-winning director Alejandro Amenabar.
