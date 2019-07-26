Telefonica brings forward zero-emissions target to 2030, launches Eco Smart seal

Telefonica has marked the UN’s World Environment Day by announcing that it’s now aiming to reach a target of zero net emissions across its four main markets (Spain, Brazil, the UK and Germany) by 2030, rather than the initially planned 2050. In a statement and accompanying video, the company’s COO Angel Vila said Telefonica decided to revise its target after achieving a 50 percent reduction in global CO2 emissions in 2019, meeting its 2025 target some 6 years ahead of schedule.
Vila added that Telefonica prevented the release of 3.2 million tonnes of CO2 last year thanks to the digitalisation of services and wants to further reduce its footprint to 10 tonnes of CO2 for every tonne emitted by 2025. “Digitalisation is essential to decarbonise the economy and is part of the solution. The digital solutions we offer our customers as well as the greater efficiency of our networks are helping to reduce emissions,” he said.
Telefonica is also supporting the global COP26 ‘Race to Zero’ campaign, already backed by the GSMA, which aims to mobilise the joint efforts of companies, countries and investors to achieve a zero net carbon footprint, and has launched an Eco Smart seal to help companies identify Telefonica products that enable them to reduce their energy or water consumption and CO2 emissions, and boost the circular economy.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions