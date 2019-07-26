Edition: International
Telefonica brings forward zero-emissions target to 2030, launches Eco Smart seal

Friday 5 June 2020 | 13:50 CET | News

Telefonica has marked the UN’s World Environment Day by announcing that it’s now aiming to reach a target of zero net emissions across its four main markets (Spain, Brazil, the UK and Germany) by 2030, rather than the initially planned 2050. In a statement and accompanying video, the company’s COO Angel Vila said Telefonica decided to revise its target after achieving a 50 percent reduction in global CO2 emissions in 2019, meeting its 2025 target some 6 years ahead of schedule.

Vila added that Telefonica prevented the release of 3.2 million tonnes of CO2 last year thanks to the digitalisation of services and wants to further reduce its footprint to 10 tonnes of CO2 for every tonne emitted by 2025. “Digitalisation is essential to decarbonise the economy and is part of the solution. The digital solutions we offer our customers as well as the greater efficiency of our networks are helping to reduce emissions,” he said.

Telefonica is also supporting the global COP26 ‘Race to Zero’ campaign, already backed by the GSMA, which aims to mobilise the joint efforts of companies, countries and investors to achieve a zero net carbon footprint, and has launched an Eco Smart seal to help companies identify Telefonica products that enable them to reduce their energy or water consumption and CO2 emissions, and boost the circular economy.


Categories: General
Companies: GSMA / Telefonica
Countries: Brazil / Germany / Spain / United Kingdom
