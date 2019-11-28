Telefonica creates TGS unit for international, wholesale and roaming business

Telefonica said it has created a new unit encompassing its wholesale, roaming and multinational businesses. The unit is called Telefonica Global Solutions (TGS) and is designed to serve the company’s most global customers, a transformation aligned with the wide-ranging 5-point restructuring plan announced last November to generate more than EUR 2 billion a year in additional revenues from 2022 onwards.
In a statement, the operator said its wholesale, roaming and multinational teams will join forces to increase their respective capacities and continue to offer innovative and global services to their partners and customers. Julio Beamonte has been appointed CEO of TGS, reporting to Telefonica Tech chief Jose Cerdan.
In figures, the new TGS unit serves more than 1,500 global customers, including 400 operators around the world, and offers a service to multinational companies at more than 20,000 facilities worldwide. It serves 170 countries thanks to a network of more than 100 strategic partners and over 400 roaming agreements.
TGS also counts on 110-plus points of presence (PoPs) to increase the capillarity of its network, carrying an average of more than 15 billion voice minutes and transmitting 130 petabytes of roaming data transmission each year, said Telefonica.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions