Telefonica creates TGS unit for international, wholesale and roaming business

Tuesday 13 October 2020 | 13:59 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Telefonica said it has created a new unit encompassing its wholesale, roaming and multinational businesses. The unit is called Telefonica Global Solutions (TGS) and is designed to serve the company’s most global customers, a transformation aligned with the wide-ranging 5-point restructuring plan announced last November to generate more than EUR 2 billion a year in additional revenues from 2022 onwards. 

In a statement, the operator said its wholesale, roaming and multinational teams will join forces to increase their respective capacities and continue to offer innovative and global services to their partners and customers. Julio Beamonte has been appointed CEO of TGS, reporting to Telefonica Tech chief Jose Cerdan.

In figures, the new TGS unit serves more than 1,500 global customers, including 400 operators around the world, and offers a service to multinational companies at more than 20,000 facilities worldwide. It serves 170 countries thanks to a network of more than 100 strategic partners and over 400 roaming agreements. 

TGS also counts on 110-plus points of presence (PoPs) to increase the capillarity of its network, carrying an average of more than 15 billion voice minutes and transmitting 130 petabytes of roaming data transmission each year, said Telefonica.


 


Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Spain / World
