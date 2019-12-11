Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telefonica says limited impact from Covid-19 as Q1 organic revenues fall 1%

Thursday 7 May 2020 | 08:54 CET | News

Telefonica said it has seen limited impact on results so far from the Covid-19 pandemic, with the negative effects largely offset by positive effects elsewhere. Nevertheless the company has withdrawn its financial guidance for 2020 due to the uncertain economic climate and said it will make its next two dividend payments in stock, while it focuses on maintaining stable operating cash flow. 

In the first quarter, the company reported revenues down 5.1 percent to EUR 11.37 billion, and OIBDA dropped 11.8 percent to EUR 3.76 billion. The decline was mainly due to negative currency effects; on an organic basis, revenues fell 1.3 percent and EBITDA was down 1.7 percent. Lower results in Spain and Latin America were offset by growth in Germany and the UK. Telefonica noted that revenues in its four core markets were up 0.1 percent on an organic basis.

The impact from Covid-19 was felt in mobile prepaid, roaming and lower sales in stores as well as reduced B2B activity, and Telefonica said these effects will become more evident in the quarters to come. This was offset by increased demand for services, particularly around connectivity and content. This helped grow video revenues and led to a 79 percent annual increase in OTT subscribers to 1.4 million. However, the total customer base continued lower, with subscriptions of 342.2 million at the end of March versus 344.3 million three months earlier. 

OIBDA benefited from lower commercial costs and lower churn rates during the lockdown, despite the increase in the bad debt rate. In addition, Telefonica was spared the costs of additional spectrum, as countries like Spain delayed their auctions. 

Capital expenditure fell 4.4 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.49 billion in Q1. This led to operating cash flow of EUR 2.28 billion, down 16.1 percent from a year ago, and free cash flow dropped 83.4 percent to EUR 233 million. Net debt was down 5.3 percent from a year earlier to EUR 38.2 billion, but increased by EUR 479 million from December. Cash and undrawn credit facilities were worth nearly EUR 22.5 billion at the end of March. 

Telefonica said it expects operating cash flow to be flat to slightly lower over the year in organic terms. For the mid-term, the company maintained its 2022 guidance for revenue growth and a 2 percentage point improvement in operating cash flow (OIBDA minus capex) as a percentage of revenues. 

The company confirmed the planned EUR 0.40 dividend for 2020. The proposal to the AGM is that both the payment of the second tranche of the 2019 dividend (EUR 0.2, to be paid in June 2020) and the first tranche of 2020 (EUR 0.2 to be paid in December 2020) will be done through a voluntary stock dividend. The second tranche of the 2020 dividend (EUR 0.2) will be paid in June 2021. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Latin America / Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

OTT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica to pay EUR 650 bonus to critical workers in May
Published 08 May 2020 10:01 CET | Spain
Telefonica has agreed to pay a EUR 650 one-off bonus to around 2,500 workers in Spain who have been most exposed to Covid-19 ...

Telefonica revenues down 5% in Latin America, Mexico returns to OIBDA growth
Published 07 May 2020 10:09 CET | Latin America
Telefonica said its operations in Latin America posted a 4.8 percent organic decline in total revenues to EUR 2.20 billion in the ...

Telefonica Spain revenues down 1.6% in Q1, fibre accesses soar to 6.7 mln
Published 07 May 2020 09:28 CET | Spain
Telefonica's domestic unit (Telefonica Espana) reported revenues of EUR 3.06 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down 1.6 ...

Liberty Global, Telefonica to merge O2, Virgin Media in 50-50 joint venture in UK

Published 07 May 2020 08:17 CET | United Kingdom
Liberty Global and Telefonica have reached an agreement to merge their UK operations in a 50-50 joint venture. This brings ...

Telefonica Brasil grows EBITDA in Q1 on sales down 1.4%
Published 06 May 2020 15:47 CET | Brazil
Telefonica Brasil, which operates under the Vivo brand, reported a net profit of BRL 1.15 billion for the first quarter of 2020. ...

Telefonica Germany grows revenues, OIBDA in Q1, confirms outlook for 2020

Published 06 May 2020 09:42 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said its revenues grew by 3.8 percent year-on-year in Q1 to EUR 1.84 billion, in line with expectations. The ...

Telefonica considering split of submarine cables from Telxius - report
Published 06 Mar 2020 10:27 CET | Spain
Telefonica is planning to split its submarine cables business from the rest of its infrastructure subsidiary Telxius, according ...

Telefonica meets FY growth targets, sees stable results in 2020
Published 20 Feb 2020 08:28 CET | Spain
Telefonica reported annual revenues up 3.2 percent on an organic basis and OIBDA rose 1.9 percent, meeting the company's outlook ...

Telefonica creates new global digital consumer unit
Published 31 Jan 2020 09:33 CET | Spain
Telefonica has announced the creation of a new global unit designed to make sales processes and customer relations "more digital, ...

Telefonica hires Morgan Stanley to seek tech unit investor - report
Published 27 Jan 2020 16:00 CET | Spain
Telefonica has appointed US investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it find an investor for another of its assets, the new ...

Telefonica Deutschland lowers dividend to support new network investment plan
Published 11 Dec 2019 10:53 CET | Germany
Telefonica Deutschland announced plans to lower its dividend in order to increase network investment over the next two years. The ...





Related Info

Telefonica to pay EUR 650 bonus to critical workers in May
10:01 | Spain | News
Telefonica revenues down 5% in Latin America, Mexico returns to OIBDA growth
7 May | Latin America | News
Telefonica Spain revenues down 1.6% in Q1, fibre accesses soar to 6.7 mln
7 May | Spain | News
Liberty Global, Telefonica to merge O2, Virgin Media in 50-50 joint venture in UK
7 May | United Kingdom | News
Telefonica Brasil grows EBITDA in Q1 on sales down 1.4%
6 May | Brazil | News
Telefonica Germany grows revenues, OIBDA in Q1, confirms outlook for 2020
6 May | Germany | News
Telefonica considering split of submarine cables from Telxius - report
6 Mar | Spain | News
Telefonica meets FY growth targets, sees stable results in 2020
20 Feb | Spain | News
Telefonica creates new global digital consumer unit
31 Jan | Spain | News
Telefonica hires Morgan Stanley to seek tech unit investor - report
27 Jan | Spain | News
Telefonica Deutschland lowers dividend to support new network investment plan
11 Dec 2019 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 May Switch Q1 2020
08 May GTT Q1 2020
08 May Netia Q1 2020
08 May Uniti Q1 2020
08 May Cellnex Q1 2020
11 May Cable One Q1 2020
11 May Synchronoss Technologies Q1 2020
11 May Softbank fiscal Q4
11 May Extreme Networks fiscal Q3
11 May Logitech fiscal Q4
11 May ON Semiconductor Q1 2020
11 May Ceva Q1 2020
11 May Gogo Q1 2020
11 May Avaya fiscal Q2
11 May Windstream Q1 2020
11 May Motorola AGM
12 May Vodafone FY results
12 May Aviat Networks fiscal Q3
12 May Mediaset Q1 2020
12 May Radcom Q1 2020
12 May Allot Q1 2020
12 May Optiva Q1 2020
12 May 8x8 fiscal Q4
12 May Infinera Q1 2020
12 May Poly fiscal Q4
13 May Singtel fiscal Q4
13 May Turk Telekom Q1 2020
13 May Syn Q1 2020
13 May A3 Q1 results
13 May United Internet Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now