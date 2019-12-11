Telefonica says limited impact from Covid-19 as Q1 organic revenues fall 1%

Telefonica said it has seen limited impact on results so far from the Covid-19 pandemic, with the negative effects largely offset by positive effects elsewhere. Nevertheless the company has withdrawn its financial guidance for 2020 due to the uncertain economic climate and said it will make its next two dividend payments in stock, while it focuses on maintaining stable operating cash flow.
In the first quarter, the company reported revenues down 5.1 percent to EUR 11.37 billion, and OIBDA dropped 11.8 percent to EUR 3.76 billion. The decline was mainly due to negative currency effects; on an organic basis, revenues fell 1.3 percent and EBITDA was down 1.7 percent. Lower results in Spain and Latin America were offset by growth in Germany and the UK. Telefonica noted that revenues in its four core markets were up 0.1 percent on an organic basis.
The impact from Covid-19 was felt in mobile prepaid, roaming and lower sales in stores as well as reduced B2B activity, and Telefonica said these effects will become more evident in the quarters to come. This was offset by increased demand for services, particularly around connectivity and content. This helped grow video revenues and led to a 79 percent annual increase in OTT subscribers to 1.4 million. However, the total customer base continued lower, with subscriptions of 342.2 million at the end of March versus 344.3 million three months earlier.
OIBDA benefited from lower commercial costs and lower churn rates during the lockdown, despite the increase in the bad debt rate. In addition, Telefonica was spared the costs of additional spectrum, as countries like Spain delayed their auctions.
Capital expenditure fell 4.4 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.49 billion in Q1. This led to operating cash flow of EUR 2.28 billion, down 16.1 percent from a year ago, and free cash flow dropped 83.4 percent to EUR 233 million. Net debt was down 5.3 percent from a year earlier to EUR 38.2 billion, but increased by EUR 479 million from December. Cash and undrawn credit facilities were worth nearly EUR 22.5 billion at the end of March.
Telefonica said it expects operating cash flow to be flat to slightly lower over the year in organic terms. For the mid-term, the company maintained its 2022 guidance for revenue growth and a 2 percentage point improvement in operating cash flow (OIBDA minus capex) as a percentage of revenues.
The company confirmed the planned EUR 0.40 dividend for 2020. The proposal to the AGM is that both the payment of the second tranche of the 2019 dividend (EUR 0.2, to be paid in June 2020) and the first tranche of 2020 (EUR 0.2 to be paid in December 2020) will be done through a voluntary stock dividend. The second tranche of the 2020 dividend (EUR 0.2) will be paid in June 2021.
