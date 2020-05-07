Edition: International
Telefonica Spain revenues up 0.4% in Q3 on higher ARPU, postpay adds

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 09:29 CET | News
Telefonica's Spanish unit (Telefonica Espana) consolidated its recent return to growth in the third quarter of 2021, posting revenues of EUR 3.11 billion, up 0.4 percent year on year thanks to net customer adds, better churn and higher ARPU following the return of the football season. The company's IT segment grew a record 31.3 percent year on year, while handset sales were up 37.2 percent year on year, although service revenues dipped 0.5 percent year on year due to the ongoing effect of travel restrictions on roaming revenue.

Categories: General
Companies: Movistar / Telefonica / Telefonica Espana
Countries: Spain
