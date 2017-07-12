Telenet, DPG Media to start Streamz joint venture in September

Belgian broadcasters DPG Media and Telenet, owners of respectively the VTM and SBS channels, announced the launch of their new streaming platform from September. The Streamz platform received competition clearance from the European Commission, allowing the new company to start work from 01 September.
The new venture is expected to develop a local, Flemish alternative to global streaming and VoD services. It replaces the previous venture Stievie, which DPG Media has been phasing out.
The joint venture brings together DPG's strength in Flemish fiction and digital development over the VTM Go platform with content and subscribers from Telenet, through SBS, the production house Woestijnvis and its Play VoD service. The Play platform already counts over 400,000 subscribers.
Further details on the content offering or business model for Streamz were not disclosed. A website allows interested viewers to sign up already for alerts.
The European Commission said the SVoD venture does not plan to include linear channels, and Streamz, Telenet and DPG Media will all buy their content individually, rather than pooling their efforts. As there are a number of strong alternative SVOD players on the market, the Commission did not see Streamz having a negative effect on competition. Furthermore, there is little incentive for the partners to exclude other players or withhold their content from other platforms.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions