Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Telenor cooperates with Google Cloud to improve digitisation services capacity

Monday 15 November 2021 | 11:59 CET | News
Telenor has signed a partnership with Google Cloud to explore areas of cooperation and define strategic initiatives. Focus areas include strengthening Telenor's technology capabilities, joint go-to-market activities, joint innovations, and bringing digitisation to everyone.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Google / Telenor
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Thales and Google Cloud announce JV to offer sovereign cloud in France
Published 06 Oct 2021 09:48 CET | France
Thales and Google Cloud will establish a new company based in France to offer sovereign cloud services compliant with the new ...

Telenor offers free cyber security training to any business in Denmark in October
Published 30 Sep 2021 14:07 CET | Denmark
Telenor Denmark said it will make online training in cybersecurity available to business customers free of charge. They can learn ...

Telenor predicts digital technology will remove language barriers in education by 2030 and allow virtual time travel
Published 12 Aug 2021 14:14 CET | World
International operator Telenor said its "Telenor Digital Outlook 2030" predicts ways that technology can create language ...

Ericsson partners Google Cloud to develop telco edge services over 5G
Published 30 Jun 2021 08:27 CET | World
Ericsson announced a partnership with Google Cloud to jointly develop 5G and edge cloud solutions for telecom operators. The work ...

TIM to launch 5G cloud network with Ericsson, Google Cloud
Published 28 Jun 2021 11:30 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has begun creating what it describes as the first '5G cloud network' in Italy under its cloud ...

Google adds more partners to Anthos for Telecom initiative
Published 21 Jun 2021 13:53 CET | World
Google has expanded its Anthos for Telecom initiative, started late last year, adding support from over 20 more partners. Edge ...

Google Cloud, Intel partner on 5G, edge monetisation strategies for telecom industry
Published 24 Feb 2021 09:39 CET | World
Google Cloud has signed a new partnership with Intel, under the strategy unveiled last year to help operators monetise 5G for ...

Telenor predicts holograms to combat loneliness, robotic farmhands among 2021 technology trends
Published 22 Jan 2021 13:36 CET | World
Telenor Research has predicted five technology trends in 2021 following increased digitisation brought about by Covid-19. They ...

Nokia and Google to partner on cloud-based 5G network services
Published 14 Jan 2021 14:56 CET | World
Nokia has expanded its partnership with Alphabet's Google Cloud unit to begin jointly developing cloud-based 5G core network ...

Telenor picks Nokia to replace optical backbone in Norway and Sweden
Published 11 Jan 2018 11:55 CET | Norway
Nokia said Telenor has chosen it as sole supplier to replace its legacy optical backbone network at 200 nodes in Norway and ...





Related Info

Thales and Google Cloud announce JV to offer sovereign cloud in France
6 Oct | France | News
Telenor offers free cyber security training to any business in Denmark in October
30 Sep | Denmark | News
Telenor predicts digital technology will remove language barriers in education by 2030 and allow virtual time travel
12 Aug | World | News
Ericsson partners Google Cloud to develop telco edge services over 5G
30 Jun | World | News
TIM to launch 5G cloud network with Ericsson, Google Cloud
28 Jun | Italy | News
Google adds more partners to Anthos for Telecom initiative
21 Jun | World | News
Google Cloud, Intel partner on 5G, edge monetisation strategies for telecom industry
24 Feb | World | News
Telenor predicts holograms to combat loneliness, robotic farmhands among 2021 technology trends
22 Jan | World | News
Nokia and Google to partner on cloud-based 5G network services
14 Jan | World | News
Telenor picks Nokia to replace optical backbone in Norway and Sweden
11 Jan 2018 | Norway | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Nov World Telecommunication Development Conference
16 Nov Vodafone Group fiscal Q2
16 Nov OVHcloud FY results
16 Nov Bouygues Telecom Q3 2021
16 Nov Iliad Q3 2021
16 Nov Samsung Electronics Investors Forum
16 Nov Telecoms World Asia
16 Nov Qualcomm strategy update
17 Nov Nvidia fiscal Q3
17 Nov Cisco fiscal Q1
17 Nov MTS Q3 2021
17 Nov Baidu Q3 2021
17 Nov iQiyi Q3 2021
18 Nov Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q1
18 Nov Ice Group Q3 results
18 Nov Alibaba Q3 2021
18 Nov Avast EGM on merger
18 Nov FCC meeting
19 Nov Casa Systems investors day
22 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
23 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
23 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
23 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2021
23 Nov 5G Expo Europe 2021
23 Nov Blockchain Expo Europe 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now