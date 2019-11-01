Edition: International
Telenor names Microsoft's Tolvanen as CEO of DNA as Leinonen expands role as head of Nordic cluster

Friday 3 September 2021 | 12:58 CET | News
Telenor Group has announced the appointment of Jussi Tolvanen as CEO of its Finnish arm, DNA, from 11 October 2021. Current DNA CEO Jukka Leinonen will then take up his role as head of Telenor's Nordic cluster on a full-time basis, and maintains his position in group executive management. Tolvanen joins DNA from Microsoft Finland, where he is current MD.

Categories: General
Companies: DNA / Microsoft / Telenor
Countries: Finland / Scandinavia
