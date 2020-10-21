Edition: International
Telenor writes off Myanmar business as unrest sends Q1 results lower

Tuesday 4 May 2021 | 09:11 CET | News
Telenor reported a fall in first-quarter results, hurt by the unrest in Myanmar. Revenues fell 1.6 percent year-on-year on an organic basis to NOK 28.9 billion, and adjusted EBITDA dropped 2.2 percent to NOK 13.0 billion. After writing off the entire value of its Myanmar business, at NOK 6.5 billion, the company was left with a net loss of NOK 3.9 billion, versus a profit of NOK 698 million a year ago. 

Categories: General
Companies: Telenor
Countries: Asia / Scandinavia
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

