Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Video

Telesat awards LEO satellite contract to Thales Alenia Space

Tuesday 9 February 2021 | 17:04 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Canada-based operator Telesat has awarded a multi-billion-dollar contract to build its low Earth orbit satellite fleet to Thales Alenia Space. The global Lightspeed constellation is expected to count an initial fleet of 298 satellites integrated with an advanced ground network. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Telesat / Telespazio / Thales Alenia Space
Countries: Canada / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telesat completes LEO satellite agreement with govt of Canada
Published 10 Nov 2020 09:24 CET | Canada
Satellite operator Telesat has completed its agreement with the government of Canada, cover Canada with affordable, high-speed ...

Telefonica testing Telesat's LEO satellite technology
Published 05 Jun 2020 11:02 CET | Canada
Telesat announced that Telefonica's international wholesale unit TIWS completed live in-orbit testing across a wide range of ...

Telesat partners govt to bridge Canada's digital divide through LEO satellite

Published 25 Jul 2019 08:28 CET | Canada
Telesat and the Government of Canada partnered to ensure access to affordable broadband connectivity across rural and remote ...

Telesat, Vodafone, Gilat demonstrate 5G backhaul over LEO satellite
Published 07 May 2019 17:57 CET | World
Global satellite operator Telesat, Vodafone and the University of Surrey, UK, have demonstrated that Low Earth Orbit (LEO) ...

Telesat to launch Leo constellation with Blue Origin New Glenn rockets
Published 01 Feb 2019 10:00 CET | World
Blue Origin, the space company started by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has signed a multi-launch agreement with global satellite ...

FCC approves LEO satellite broadband plans for SpaceX, Telesat, LeoSat, Kepler
Published 16 Nov 2018 10:34 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission has approved the launch of new satellites by four companies looking to provide broadband ...

Telesat, Newtec complete over-the-air testing on Telesat's first LEO satellite
Published 08 Oct 2018 14:53 CET | World
Newtec announced its modems became the first to be successfully tested over-the-air on Telesat's inaugural Low Earth Orbit (LEO) ...

Telesat picks Airbus Defence and Space to further create design for Leo constellation
Published 02 Aug 2018 10:11 CET | World
Telesat entered into an agreement with Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus) to further create the system design for its Leo ...

Telesat picks Thales Alenia Space, Maxar to further create designs for LEO constellation
Published 30 Jul 2018 19:01 CET | World
Telesat entered into a contract with the consortium of Thales Alenia Space and Maxar Technologies, the owner of SSL, to further ...





Related Info

Telesat completes LEO satellite agreement with govt of Canada
10 Nov 2020 | Canada | News
Telefonica testing Telesat's LEO satellite technology
5 Jun 2020 | Canada | News
Telesat partners govt to bridge Canada's digital divide through LEO satellite
25 Jul 2019 | Canada | News
Telesat, Vodafone, Gilat demonstrate 5G backhaul over LEO satellite
7 May 2019 | World | News
Telesat to launch Leo constellation with Blue Origin New Glenn rockets
1 Feb 2019 | World | News
FCC approves LEO satellite broadband plans for SpaceX, Telesat, LeoSat, Kepler
16 Nov 2018 | United States | News
Telesat, Newtec complete over-the-air testing on Telesat's first LEO satellite
8 Oct 2018 | World | News
Telesat picks Airbus Defence and Space to further create design for Leo constellation
2 Aug 2018 | World | News
Telesat picks Thales Alenia Space, Maxar to further create designs for LEO constellation
30 Jul 2018 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Feb Cisco Live EMEAR
10 Feb Bredband2 Q4 2020
10 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
10 Feb Lumen Technologies Q4 2020
10 Feb Equinix Q4 2020
10 Feb Belden Q4 2020
10 Feb Altice USA Q4 2020
10 Feb RSPG meeting
11 Feb VeriSign Q4 2020
11 Feb Telstra H1 results
11 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2020
11 Feb Cloudflare Q4 2020
11 Feb Telenet Q4 2020
11 Feb Millicom Q4 2020
11 Feb Vecima fiscal Q2
11 Feb Teleste Q4 2020
12 Feb Intred Q4 2020
12 Feb Juniper Networks investors day
14 Feb Ooredoo FY results
15 Feb Vantage Towers Q3 trading update
15 Feb Liberty Global Q4 2020
16 Feb Ice Group Q4 2020
16 Feb RingCentral Q4 2020
16 Feb Ceva Q4 2020
17 Feb iQiyi Q4 2020
17 Feb Radcom Q4 2020
17 Feb Doro Q4
17 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
17 Feb CommScope Q4 2020
17 Feb FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now