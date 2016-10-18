Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Telia launches discounted unlimited 5G plan with Netflix, C More

Wednesday 2 June 2021 | 10:40 CET | News
Telia Sweden has launched a new package bundling unlimited 5G service with Netflix and its own C More streaming service. The company said this realises its plan to combine the best network and content following its acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting.  

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Bonnier / C More / Netflix / Telia
Countries: Sweden
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telia to extract C More from TV4 Media to improve profitability
Published 19 Apr 2021 13:50 CET | Sweden
Telia CEO Allison Kirkby is extracting loss-making streaming service C More from the TV4 Media division, according to an extract ...

Telia offers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with month's free trial
Published 23 Mar 2021 12:10 CET | Sweden
Telia Company said it has become the first telecoms operator in the EU to be able to offer its customers the Microsoft Xbox Game ...

Telia opens first 5G network in Kalmar, starts 3G shutdown in Sweden
Published 04 Feb 2021 15:05 CET | Sweden
Telia Company said it has opened Kalmar's first commercial 5G network after it obtained spectrum via auction, and has also ...

Swedish VoD penetration reaches 70% in Q4, up 10 percentage points year on year
Published 28 Jan 2021 13:04 CET | Sweden
Use of streaming services in Sweden increased substantially in 2020, despite a slowdown in growth in the first quarter, according ...

TV4 Media passes responsibility for C More to Telia in February
Published 26 Nov 2020 13:07 CET | Sweden
Telia Company's TV4 Media said that business responsibility for the C More streaming system will move in February 2021 from TV4 ...

Swedish SVoD subscriptions rise in Q1 but not household penetration
Published 29 Apr 2020 14:13 CET | Sweden
Swedish consultancy Mediavision said in its analysis of Sweden's television and streaming market in the first quarter of 202 that ...

Telia to acquire TV4, C More owner Bonnier Broadcasting for SEK 9.2 billion
Published 20 Jul 2018 09:01 CET | Sweden
Telia Company has confirmed an agreement to acquire Bonnier Broadcasting, including its Swedish channels TV4 and C More and the ...

Telia brings out new media box with built-in Netflix app
Published 18 Oct 2016 13:23 CET | Finland
Telia Company said its new media box comes with built-in access to Netflix and is available in Sweden and Finland from 18 ...





Related Info

Telia to extract C More from TV4 Media to improve profitability
19 Apr | Sweden | News
Telia offers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with month's free trial
23 Mar | Sweden | News
Telia opens first 5G network in Kalmar, starts 3G shutdown in Sweden
4 Feb | Sweden | News
Swedish VoD penetration reaches 70% in Q4, up 10 percentage points year on year
28 Jan | Sweden | News
TV4 Media passes responsibility for C More to Telia in February
26 Nov 2020 | Sweden | News
Swedish SVoD subscriptions rise in Q1 but not household penetration
29 Apr 2020 | Sweden | News
Telia to acquire TV4, C More owner Bonnier Broadcasting for SEK 9.2 billion
20 Jul 2018 | Sweden | News
Telia brings out new media box with built-in Netflix app
18 Oct 2016 | Finland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Jun Computex
02 Jun Semtech fiscal Q1
03 Jun Broadcom Q2
03 Jun Ciena fiscal Q2
03 Jun Wireless Global Congress
06 Jun OFC 2021
07 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
08 Jun Anga Com
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now