Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Telia to sell 49% of Norwegian, Finnish towers to Brookfield and Alecta for EUR 722 million

Wednesday 30 June 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
Telia Company has announced an agreement for Brookfield's core infrastructure fund and Alecta jointly to acquire 49 percent of its tower business in Finland and Norway. The total cash proceeds to Telia for the 49 percent stake is EUR 722 million and these will be retained to enable deleveraging. The transaction covers 4,700 towers with total revenue of EUR 88 million and EBITDA of EUR 56 million in 2020.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telia
Countries: Finland / Norway
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telia completes divestment of Telia Carrier
Published 02 Jun 2021 09:44 CET | World
Telia Company said it completed the divestment of its subsidiary Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra as all conditions, including ...

Telia reports higher Q1 EBITDA as turnaround gets under way, puts Finnish, Norwegian towers up for review
Published 23 Apr 2021 09:55 CET | Europe
Telia Company is leaving its FY outlook unchanged after it said it returned to EBITDA growth in the first quarter of 2021 as it ...

Telia announces strategy to boost EBITDA by cutting opex, sets up Telia Asset Management
Published 29 Jan 2021 10:00 CET | Europe
Telia Company said as it released its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2020 that it is updating its strategy to create a ...





Related Info

Telia completes divestment of Telia Carrier
2 Jun | World | News
Telia reports higher Q1 EBITDA as turnaround gets under way, puts Finnish, Norwegian towers up for review
23 Apr | Europe | News
Telia announces strategy to boost EBITDA by cutting opex, sets up Telia Asset Management
29 Jan | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Jun Mobile World Congress
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now