Telkom names Reyneke as acting CFO

Telkom South Africa has announced the resignation of Tsholofelo Molefe as group Chief Financial Officer to join rival MTN and has named Dirk Reyneke, CFO of Openserve for the past eighteen months, as acting Group CFO from 07 December. Reyneke is a qualified Chartered Accountant and joined Telkom on 01 March 2012 from Absa Retail and Business banking. Over the past eight years, Reyneke has gained valuable experience and knowledge across the Group, it said.
Reyneke was formerly CFO of Telkom Mobile and Gyro for four and two years respectively. He led the integration of BCX and Telkom Enterprise, too. Reyneke has been working with Molefe for the past two years will continue Telkom's financial strategic objectives, which include building ustainable cost management, cash preservation, disciplined capital allocation and mitigating financial risks.
The appointment of a permanent Group CFO is expected to be made at the end of a comprehensive process.
