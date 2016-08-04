Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Telstra achieves 986Mbps upload speeds in 5G demo with Ericsson, Qualcomm

Friday 17 December 2021 | 08:34 CET | News
Australian operator Telstra reports it has achieved record speeds in a 5G live demo. The operator reached an upload peak rate of 986Mbps. The demo was carried out in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies. This speed was achieved by combining the data rates from Telstra's mid-band and mmWave 5G network spectrum, using Ericsson's New Radio-Dual Connectivity software feature with uplink four-component Carrier Aggregation and a smartphone form-factor test device powered by Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Qualcomm / Telstra
Countries: Australia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ericsson, Telstra en Qualcomm halen 1 Gbps in 5G uplink
Published 17 Dec 2021 09:12 CET | Australia
Ericsson, Telstra en Qualcomm claimen een record voor de uploadsnelheid in een 5G-netwerktest, met bijna 1 Gbps in een ...

Telstra achieves 4.2 Gbps download speed on 5G mmWave data call with Ericsson
Published 24 Sep 2020 08:05 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra, in partnership with Ericsson, has announced it has achieved record peak download speeds of 4.2 Gbps ...

5G focus shifts to services and strategic vision as network roll-outs get underway
Published 04 Mar 2019 14:10 CET | World
5G appears all the closer to reality after the many announcements at MWC. We look here at the latest developments in recent ...

Telstra demos Netgear mobile router at 2 Gbps, unveils ZTE 5G smartphone prototype
Published 05 Dec 2018 07:54 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has demonstrated the Netgear Nighthawk M2 Mobile Router, with a live speed test revealing the 2Gbps ...

Telstra to use Ericsson's radio test bed to test 5G

Published 04 Aug 2016 10:56 CET | Australia
Telstra has announced that it will be conducting 5G field tests using Ericsson's radio test bed in September in order to examine ...





Related Info

Ericsson, Telstra en Qualcomm halen 1 Gbps in 5G uplink
09:12 | Australia | News
Telstra achieves 4.2 Gbps download speed on 5G mmWave data call with Ericsson
24 Sep 2020 | Australia | News
5G focus shifts to services and strategic vision as network roll-outs get underway
4 Mar 2019 | World | News
Telstra demos Netgear mobile router at 2 Gbps, unveils ZTE 5G smartphone prototype
5 Dec 2018 | Australia | News
Telstra to use Ericsson's radio test bed to test 5G
4 Aug 2016 | Australia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Dec Alibaba Investor Day
16 Dec World Telecommunication/ICT Policy Forum
17 Dec Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2021-Q3
20 Dec Micron Technology fiscal Q1
21 Dec Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q2
21 Dec Blackberry fiscal Q3
21 Dec Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2021-Q3
21 Dec Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021-Q3
23 Dec Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2021 Q3
24 Dec Telecompaper holiday
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now