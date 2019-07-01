Edition: International
Telxius announces activation of Argentina to Brazil subsea cable link

Tuesday 20 April 2021 | 12:05 CET | News
Telefonica's infrastructure subsidiary Telxius confirmed that the new Tannat submarine cable connecting Santos (Brazil) with Las Toninas (Argentina) is now open for business. The 2,000km system links to the Brusa (Virginia Beach - Rio de Janeiro) and Junior (Rio de Janeiro - Santos) cables on the Atlantic coast of Latin America to deliver end-to-end connectivity between the US, Brazil and Argentina.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Telefonica / Telxius
Countries: Latin America
