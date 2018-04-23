Edition: International
Wireless

Tencent's TiMi Studios sets world daily active user record

Monday 2 November 2020 | 13:46 CET | News

Tencent Games' TiMi Studios said that its 'Honor of Kings' mobile game set a new world record of 100 million average daily active users year to date. The record was announced during an online livestream celebrating the game's fifth anniversary with players. Two new untitled games were also announced, expanding the Honor of Kings world from multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) into two more unspecified genres. 

As part of a broader series of celebrations, Honor of Kings introduced an officially licensed Bruce Lee skin to the game. It also announced a collaboration with luxury fashion house Burberry. 

Honor of Kings is developed by TiMi Studios and published by Tencent Games. It pairs competitive gameplay with dynamic social interactions and is tailored for play on mobile devices. 

The studio is currently working with The Pokemon Company on the recently announced Pokemon Unite, a strategic Pokemon team battle game, as well as SNK on a new unnamed Metal Slug mobile game. In addition, TiMi is in development on several more unannounced projects with AAA partners to be revealed at a later date. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Tencent
Countries: China / World
