Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

TIM and Inwit to boost 5G coverage with small cells in major cities, starting with Milan and Genoa

Thursday 5 November 2020 | 08:55 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) has joined forces with Inwit, the mobile towers group it controls jointly with Vodafone, to start a major rollout of small cells in Italy’s major cities to improve signal performance and support the development of 5G. The collaboration will begin in Milan and Genoa with the installation of around 100 small cells and will continue in other cities and places with high traffic density with a view to achieving an optimal 5G network, said the partners.

The rollout is part of the master services agreement signed on 25 March between TIM and Inwit ahead of the creation of Italy’s largest tower operator with over 22,000 sites. TIM said the number of macro-towers is also continued to grow to meet the ever-increasing demand for mobile connections alongside the installation of more and more small cells systems in large urban centres to boost the low latency and data transmission speeds of 5G networks.

TIM and Inwit said they are also testing underground solutions comprised of small cells inserted in manholes under the road surfaces in several municipalities, especially in areas with a particularly high cultural and historic value.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Inwit / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Italy's Inwit launches share buyback programme
Published 21 Oct 2020 08:48 CET | Italy
Italian mobile towers group Inwit, jointly controlled by by Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone, announced the launch of a treasury ...

Inwit issues new EUR 750 million 8-year bond
Published 14 Oct 2020 08:51 CET | Italy
Italian mobile towers group Inwit, jointly controlled by by Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone, announced the successful ...

Ardian completes EUR 1.35 bln acquisition of Inwit stake
Published 05 Oct 2020 08:51 CET | Italy
Italian mobile towers group Inwit, jointly controlled by by Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone, announced that French private ...

Inwit first-half revenues surge 47% following merger with Vodafone Towers
Published 31 Jul 2020 08:45 CET | Italy
Italian mobile towers group Inwit reported revenues of EUR 287.4 million in the six months to 30 June, up 46.7 percent year on ...

Inwit issues first EUR 1 bln 6-year bond
Published 02 Jul 2020 08:57 CET | Italy
Italian mobile towers group Inwit, jointly controlled by by Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone, announced the successful issue of ...

TIM sells Inwit stakes to Ardian and Canson for EUR 1.6 bln
Published 25 Jun 2020 08:59 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the sale of direct and indirect stakes in mobile towers group Inwit to a consortium led by ...

Inwit revenues up 8.5% to EUR 103 mln in Q1, EBITDA up 6%
Published 12 May 2020 10:20 CET | Italy
Italian mobile towers group Inwit reported revenues of EUR 103 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 8.5 percent year on year, ...

TIM, Vodafone sell joint 8.6% stake in towers unit Inwit for EUR 800 mln
Published 23 Apr 2020 08:57 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone Italia have sold an 8.6 percent stake in their jointly-owned towers company Inwit for a total ...

Tournon named Inwit chairman, Ferigo new CEO
Published 01 Apr 2020 08:59 CET | Italy
The board of Italian towers company Inwit has announced the appointment of Emanuele Tournon as chairman and Giovanni Ferigo as ...

Vodafone Italia closes merger of towers unit into Inwit
Published 26 Mar 2020 08:56 CET | Italy
Under the terms of the deal reached last summer, Vodafone will receive 360,200,000 ordinary Inwit shares and cash proceeds of EUR ...

Inwit elects new board for merged TIM-Vodafone towers company
Published 23 Mar 2020 08:56 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the appointments of the new board of directors for towers unit Inwit once the merger with ...

EU approves Vodafone, TIM towers deal with conditions

Published 09 Mar 2020 08:58 CET | Italy
The European Union has finally approved a plan by Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone Italia to merge their mobile infrastructure ...

Inwit FY revenues up 4.5% to EUR 395 mln, profit down 1%
Published 06 Mar 2020 09:20 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia's tower unit Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (Inwit) reported full-year revenues of EUR 395.4 million in 2019, up ...





Related Info

Italy's Inwit launches share buyback programme
21 Oct | Italy | News
Inwit issues new EUR 750 million 8-year bond
14 Oct | Italy | News
Ardian completes EUR 1.35 bln acquisition of Inwit stake
5 Oct | Italy | News
Inwit first-half revenues surge 47% following merger with Vodafone Towers
31 Jul | Italy | News
Inwit issues first EUR 1 bln 6-year bond
2 Jul | Italy | News
TIM sells Inwit stakes to Ardian and Canson for EUR 1.6 bln
25 Jun | Italy | News
Inwit revenues up 8.5% to EUR 103 mln in Q1, EBITDA up 6%
12 May | Italy | News
TIM, Vodafone sell joint 8.6% stake in towers unit Inwit for EUR 800 mln
23 Apr | Italy | News
Tournon named Inwit chairman, Ferigo new CEO
1 Apr | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia closes merger of towers unit into Inwit
26 Mar | Italy | News
Inwit elects new board for merged TIM-Vodafone towers company
23 Mar | Italy | News
EU approves Vodafone, TIM towers deal with conditions
9 Mar | Italy | News
Inwit FY revenues up 4.5% to EUR 395 mln, profit down 1%
6 Mar | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

06 Nov TDC Q3 2020
06 Nov Freenet Q3 2020
06 Nov Shenandoah Telecommunications Q3 2020
06 Nov TDS, US Cellular Q3 2020
06 Nov Dish Network Q3 2020
09 Nov Boingo Q3 2020
09 Nov Gogo Q3 2020
09 Nov Synchronoss Technologies Q3 2020
09 Nov Ringcentral Q3 2020
09 Nov Sunrise EGM
09 Nov A10 Transcend Virtual Event
09 Nov AfricaCom 2020
09 Nov The StreamTV Show
10 Nov United Internet Q3 2020
10 Nov Fubo Q3 2020
10 Nov TIM Q3 2020
10 Nov Radcom Q3 2020
10 Nov Telkom interim results
10 Nov Ericsson Capital Markets Day
10 Nov NENT Group Capital Markets Day
10 Nov Nokia Real Talk 2020 virtual event
10 Nov Telco AI Summit Europe
11 Nov 5G Techritory
12 Nov Deutsche Telekom Q3 2020
12 Nov RTL Group Q3 2020
12 Nov Ice Group Q3 2020
12 Nov Singtel fiscal Q2
12 Nov OTE Q3 2020
12 Nov Telstra Investor Day
12 Nov NEC Visionary Week
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now