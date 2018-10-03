Edition: International
Wireless

TIM, Ericsson, Qualcomm top 4 Gbps in Rome 5G trial

Monday 7 September 2020 | 09:15 CET | News

Telecom Italia (TIM) has again claimed leadership in the European "5G innovation" space by exceeding 4 Gbps on a live 5G commercial network on a permanent basis in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm. The speed was achieved in a Rome trial that doubled the speed reached by the same partners earlier this year. TIM again used the 26 GHz band spectrum it acquired in Italy’s record-breaking tender of 5G frequencies held in 2018.

This time the partners also used Qualcomm devices featuring the Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system with the QTM525 mmWave Antenna module and Ericsson Radio System solutions. TIM said the millimetre-wave frequencies provide high network capacity thanks to the wide bandwidth available in addition to high speeds, making them ideal to develop 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services with gigabit speeds, above all in areas not yet covered by fixed fibre networks.

They can also deliver “dedicated” 5G indoor coverage that can be used for vertical applications enabling new Industry 4.0 scenarios that require services with very high speed, extremely low latency and the highest security and reliability of use, added TIM.

The company launched 5G services last year, announcing that it would gradually increase top 5G speeds on its network from 2 Gbps to a potential 10 Gbps by 2021, by which time 245 industrial districts and 200 large companies as well as around 22 percent of the population will be covered thanks in part to the use of FWA technology.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Qualcomm / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
