TIM, Ericsson, Qualcomm top 4 Gbps in Rome 5G trial

Telecom Italia (TIM) has again claimed leadership in the European "5G innovation" space by exceeding 4 Gbps on a live 5G commercial network on a permanent basis in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm. The speed was achieved in a Rome trial that doubled the speed reached by the same partners earlier this year. TIM again used the 26 GHz band spectrum it acquired in Italy’s record-breaking tender of 5G frequencies held in 2018.
This time the partners also used Qualcomm devices featuring the Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system with the QTM525 mmWave Antenna module and Ericsson Radio System solutions. TIM said the millimetre-wave frequencies provide high network capacity thanks to the wide bandwidth available in addition to high speeds, making them ideal to develop 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services with gigabit speeds, above all in areas not yet covered by fixed fibre networks.
They can also deliver “dedicated” 5G indoor coverage that can be used for vertical applications enabling new Industry 4.0 scenarios that require services with very high speed, extremely low latency and the highest security and reliability of use, added TIM.
The company launched 5G services last year, announcing that it would gradually increase top 5G speeds on its network from 2 Gbps to a potential 10 Gbps by 2021, by which time 245 industrial districts and 200 large companies as well as around 22 percent of the population will be covered thanks in part to the use of FWA technology.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions