TIM launches new cloud services unit 'Noovle'

Monday 25 January 2021 | 13:52 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the creation of a new wholly-owned unit specialising in the provision of cloud and edge computing services called Noovle SpA as part of its stated objective to generate EUR 1 billion from cloud technologies by 2024. The operator acquired 100 percent of Milan-based ICT services provider Noovle for an undisclosed amount last summer and is now combining its services with those of TIM data centres all over the country to focus on supporting businesses and public administration offices in their cloud transformation projects.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Google / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
