TPG Telecom to explore towers sale as H1 underlying revenue, EBITDA fall 3%

Friday 20 August 2021 | 08:59 CET | News
Australia's TPG Telecom reported revenues for its fiscal first half to June up 71 percent year-on-year to AUD 2.63 billion and reported EBITDA increased by 67 percent to AUD 886 million. The growth was driven by the merger with Vodafone, which the company said was on track for integration. On a pro forma basis, revenues and EBITDA were both down 3 percent, amid pressure from the Covid-19 crisis, NBN migration and broadband levies. 

Categories: General
Companies: iiNet / TPG / Vodafone
Countries: Australia
Related

TPG Telecom delivers fixed and mobile network services for NAB

Published 10 Aug 2021 08:44 CET | Australia
Australian operator TPG Telecom has announced that the National Australia Bank (NAB) has transitioned to the TPG fixed and mobile ...

TPG Telecom to acquire 5G spectrum in 3.6 GHz band from Dense Air
Published 02 Aug 2021 08:29 CET | Australia
Australian operator TPG Telecom has agreed to acquire additional 5G spectrum holdings in the 3.6 GHz band from Dense Air. ...

TPG Telecom taps Infinera to boost Pacific submarine cable capacity by 50%
Published 29 Jul 2021 09:54 CET | Australia
Australian operator TPG Telecom has deployed Infinera's ICE6 800G service to upgrade its submarine cable connecting Australia and ...

TPG Telecom appoints three executives
Published 15 Jul 2021 08:49 CET | Australia
Australian operator TPG Telecom has announced three group executive appointments. All three roles report to the CEO. Craig Levy ...

TPG Telecom accelerates 5G rollout, intros '5G Smart Module'
Published 13 Jul 2021 10:10 CET | Australia
Australian operator TPG Telecom has announced plans to roll out 5G services sooner to its customers. The new way of working, ...

TPG Telecom inaugurates Innovation Lab in Sydney

Published 07 Jul 2021 08:51 CET | Australia
Australian operator TPG Telecom has opened an Innovation Lab at Glebe in Sydney. The new facility will provide a single ...

TPG Telecom to power entire operations across Australia with 100% renewable electricity by 2025
Published 31 Mar 2021 09:14 CET | Australia
Australian operator TPG Telecom has announced plans to power its entire operations across Australia with 100 percent renewable ...

TPG Telecom appoints Fok as chairman, Teoh resigns
Published 26 Mar 2021 07:40 CET | Australia
Australian operator TPG Telecom has appointed Canning Fok as chairman of its board, effective immediately. Fok replaces David ...

TPG Telecom FY revenue, profit 'relatively resilient' despite NBN migration, Covid impact
Published 25 Feb 2021 08:08 CET | Australia
Australian operator TPG Telecom reported a net profit after tax of AUD 734 million for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020. ...





