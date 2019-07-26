Edition: International
Twitter warns of Q1 operating loss on advertising slump during pandemic

Tuesday 24 March 2020 | 08:42 CET | News
Twitter has warned of lower revenues and an operating loss in the first quarter, as the Covid-19 outbreak dampens advertising revenues. The company said it was withdrawing its previous guidance in the first quarter as well estimates for expenses, stock-based compensation, headcount and capital expenditures for the full year due to the growing impact of the pandemic on the economic climate and advertiser demand.

